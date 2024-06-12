Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Construction Starts on Factory of the Future

The development is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 12, 2024
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen's joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen's Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Queen’s University Belfast

Construction has started on a Factory of the Future at Global Point in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, led by Queen’s University Belfast.

U.S. Special Envoy to NI for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy III joined Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly on a site visit along with key representatives from industry, government and academia, who are driving forward the ambitious project.

They marked a major milestone for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) through a $128.3 million investment, expected to create up to 1,500 jobs across Northern Ireland, contribute $1.2 billion to the economy and train 300 apprentices by 2050.

The Factory of the Future is being delivered in partnership with industry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Ulster University as part of a wider $295 million transformational program of innovation led by Queen’s and supported by the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive through Belfast Region City Deal. 

Due to open in 2026, the 10,000-square-meter open access manufacturing and engineering innovation center with capacity for 150 staff, is being built by Henry Brothers. It’s set to reinvigorate local industrial potential and address the future technology and skills challenges faced by the region’s manufacturing sector.

AMIC will provide a specialized environment for advanced manufacturing, materials and engineering sectors to access the latest digital, automation and robotics technology, supported by experienced engineers and underpinned by academic excellence. 

Following a recent recruitment campaign AMIC has grown its team of experienced engineers and support staff to over 50, to increase delivery of digitalization and innovation projects for local manufacturing companies across a range of sectors.

This work builds on more than 55 years of Queen's delivering industry-focused innovation through the Northern Ireland Technology Centre (NITC), Polymers Processing Research Centre (PPRC) and Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Centre (NIACE).

The innovation center recently received Full Business Case approval from government.

