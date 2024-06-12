Manufacturers Launch 'Manufacturing Wins' Campaign to Prevent Tax Increases in 2025

The National Association of Manufacturers has launched an industry-wide effort to promote the need for urgent action to preserve the pro-growth 2017 tax reform provisions set to expire at the end of 2025.
NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement:
The transformative impact of 2017 tax reform cannot be overstated," Timmons said. "Tax reform was rocket fuel, igniting a resurgence in the manufacturing sector. It put into place competitive policies that fueled record job creation, wage growth, capital investment and innovation. However, if Congress does not act, next year’s expiration of these powerful force multipliers will undo much of the progress made by our industry and America. Manufacturers are putting a stake in the ground and warning policymakers to stand up against any tax increases on the people who make things in America.