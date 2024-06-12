Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Manufacturers Launch 'Manufacturing Wins' Campaign to Prevent Tax Increases in 2025

"Tax reform was rocket fuel, igniting a resurgence in the manufacturing sector."

National Association of Manufacturers
Jun 12, 2024
Manufacturing
iStock.com/SeventyFour

The National Association of Manufacturers has launched an industry-wide effort to promote the need for urgent action to preserve the pro-growth 2017 tax reform provisions set to expire at the end of 2025. 

NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement:

The transformative impact of 2017 tax reform cannot be overstated," Timmons said. "Tax reform was rocket fuel, igniting a resurgence in the manufacturing sector. It put into place competitive policies that fueled record job creation, wage growth, capital investment and innovation. However, if Congress does not act, next year’s expiration of these powerful force multipliers will undo much of the progress made by our industry and America. Manufacturers are putting a stake in the ground and warning policymakers to stand up against any tax increases on the people who make things in America.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Ap24163549023751
Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles
June 12, 2024
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Construction Starts on Factory of the Future
June 12, 2024
Manufacturing
Manufacturers Launch 'Manufacturing Wins' Campaign to Prevent Tax Increases in 2025
June 12, 2024
Related Stories
Drought
Operations
Mexico Drought Impacts Chemical Plants, Manufacturing
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Operations
Construction Starts on Factory of the Future
By combining hygienic bag clamps with the tensioning action of spring-loaded bag support arms, liner distension into downstream equipment can be prevented.
Operations
Ramping Up Productivity with Bulk Bag Discharge Upgrades
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Ap24163549023751
Operations
Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles
The stolen cables often disable entire stations.
June 12, 2024
Kara Bailie, Deputy Director of Strategic Programs at Queen’s joins Councilor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor, Sam Turner, AMIC CEO and John Irwin, CEO of Kiverco and Chair of AMIC Industry Board.
Operations
Construction Starts on Factory of the Future
The development is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs.
June 12, 2024
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to Volkswagen auto workers, April 19, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn., after workers at a VW factory voted to join the UAW.
Operations
Watchdog Investigates UAW President Shawn Fain
The monitor accused the union of a "recent lapse" in cooperation.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1030823334
Operations
Futures of Elon Musk, Tesla on the Line This Week
Shareholders will vote on Musk's $44.9 billion pay package on Thursday.
June 11, 2024
A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility in Marlborough, Mass., on June 10, 2019.
Operations
Worker Accuses RTX of Age Discrimination
The lawsuit accuses the defense contractor of posting ads that target younger workers at the expense of their older peers.
June 11, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f
Operations
Kennametal Resumes Operations at Tornado-Damaged Facility
Employees have "worked around the clock" to make sure the plant could safely restart.
June 11, 2024
By combining hygienic bag clamps with the tensioning action of spring-loaded bag support arms, liner distension into downstream equipment can be prevented.
Operations
Ramping Up Productivity with Bulk Bag Discharge Upgrades
An integrator provides practical tips to increase the productivity of bulk bag discharge equipment.
June 11, 2024
Trachte 118 768x512
Operations
nVent to Acquire Trachte for $695M
Trachte’s products protect the essential controls of commercial and industrial customers.
June 10, 2024
Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), equipped with the SPY-6(V)1 radar, completed builder’s trials in Gulf of Mexico in April 2023.
Operations
RTX Awarded $677M U.S. Navy Contract for SPY-6 Family of Radars
Under this contract, the U.S. Navy will receive seven additional radars.
June 10, 2024
An employee works at Nexans, one of the world's largest wire and cable manufacturers, Friday, April 12, 2024, near Montreal.
Operations
As Need for Copper Rises, Cable Manufacturers Recycle More
The need for the metal is projected to nearly double by 2035.
June 10, 2024
Dap
Operations
DAP Global Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in Maryland
The plant was built on a green field which was once a pig farm in 1974.
June 7, 2024
Rev Camo 3 1 1
Operations
Military-Grade e-Bike Can Go 80 MPH
Hi Power Cycles claimed its new e-bike can produce up to 10,500 watts.
June 7, 2024
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Common Misconceptions About Network Speed for Manufacturers
Faster speeds support better cybersecurity, but there is more to consider.
June 6, 2024
Modern OPOs are user-friendly, integrated systems easily installed and controlled without extensive expertise.
Operations
Tunable Lasers Achieve Black Box Status
The OPO has developed into a plug-and-play device that can be easily integrated into larger systems.
June 6, 2024