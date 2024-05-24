Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Eli Lilly Beefs Up Plan to Expand Manufacturing for Popular Drugs Zepbound, Mounjaro

The company will spend more than $5 billion to expand its Indiana manufacturing site.

Tom Murphy
May 24, 2024
A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Eli Lilly will spend more than $5 billion to expand an Indiana manufacturing site and eventually make more doses of its popular weight-loss and diabetes treatments, Zepbound and Mounjaro.

The drugmaker said Friday that it was more than doubling its investment in a site near its Indianapolis headquarters. But it will take time for the location to start producing.

The company broke ground for its Lebanon, Indiana, manufacturing plant last year and expects to start making products there near the end of 2026. Production will then increase through 2028.

Lilly said it would add $5.3 billion to the $3.7 billion it had already slated for the site. Company officials said in a statement that this amounts to the largest manufacturing investment in the company's history, which dates back to the 19th century.

The site will make tirzepatide, the main ingredient behind both Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Zepbound, the weight-loss treatment, received U.S. regulatory approval last fall. The two drugs combined to generate more than $2 billion sales in this year's first quarter.

But Lilly has struggled to make enough supply to keep up with the growing demand, as has its rival, the Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which makes the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

Company officials have said they expected some manufacturing increases to occur starting in the back half of this year.

Analysts expect Zepbound and Mounjaro to eventually generate well over $30 billion in combined annual sales for Lilly, according to the data firm FactSet.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. rose slightly to $809.70 Friday morning, in line with the S&P 500 index.

Latest in Operations
OEMs in critical sectors like medical and automotive, are considering strategic “chip banks” to ensure a reliable supply without tying up capital.
Banking Electronic Chips for the Next Boom (or Bust)
May 24, 2024
A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
Eli Lilly Beefs Up Plan to Expand Manufacturing for Popular Drugs Zepbound, Mounjaro
May 24, 2024
Verbio has broken ground on a $230 million project in South Bend, Indiana.
Verbio Starts $230 Million Biorefinery Expansion in Indiana
May 24, 2024
Perfetti Van Melle Airheads Uwvm Press Image Drop
Airheads Debuts Underwater Vending Machine
May 23, 2024
Related Stories
OEMs in critical sectors like medical and automotive, are considering strategic “chip banks” to ensure a reliable supply without tying up capital.
Operations
Banking Electronic Chips for the Next Boom (or Bust)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Operations
Caitlin Clark to Test Range of Wilson Products
This undated photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows Venus Williams holding a Venus Williams Barbie Doll.
Operations
Mattel Will Make Barbie Dolls to Honor Venus Williams, Other Athletes
Water
Operations
HASA Rounds Out Texas Expansion Strategy with New Production Facility in Dallas
More in Operations
OEMs in critical sectors like medical and automotive, are considering strategic “chip banks” to ensure a reliable supply without tying up capital.
Operations
Banking Electronic Chips for the Next Boom (or Bust)
An industry expert offers manufacturers key strategies to “bank” a supply of electronic chips now.
May 24, 2024
Verbio has broken ground on a $230 million project in South Bend, Indiana.
Operations
Verbio Starts $230 Million Biorefinery Expansion in Indiana
The company is converting an old ethanol plant in South Bend.
May 24, 2024
Perfetti Van Melle Airheads Uwvm Press Image Drop
Operations
Airheads Debuts Underwater Vending Machine
The brand says the machine takes "fun" instead of cash.
May 23, 2024
Valmet DNA can be utilized for process control, machine controls, drive controls, quality controls and condition monitoring across many industries.
Operations
Valmet Announces First Major Upgrade of Its Popular D3 DCS Post-Acquisition
Version 16.3 improves the reliability and performance of the automation platform.
May 23, 2024
I Stock 1472809625
Operations
Utilizing Lightweight Thermoset Composites in EVs
Striking the right balance between strength and weight is crucial in any automotive application.
May 22, 2024
Photographs of the first electric cement production in an electric arc furnace at the Materials Processing Institute, UK.
Operations
Cement Recycling Method Could Help Solve One of the Biggest Climate Challenges
The “absolute miracle” uses electrically-powered arc furnaces used for steel recycling.
May 22, 2024
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Operations
Caitlin Clark to Test Range of Wilson Products
Wilson plans to release collections that celebrate the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.
May 22, 2024
This undated photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows Venus Williams holding a Venus Williams Barbie Doll.
Operations
Mattel Will Make Barbie Dolls to Honor Venus Williams, Other Athletes
The others being depicted include soccer players and gymnasts.
May 22, 2024
Water
Operations
HASA Rounds Out Texas Expansion Strategy with New Production Facility in Dallas
HASA now offers three package product production facilities throughout Texas.
May 22, 2024
I Stock 959984198
Operations
Why Every Manufacturing Company Needs a Product Marketing Manager
The role of product marketing manager is increasingly vital for manufacturers.
May 21, 2024
Mlt I Chalkboard 600x300
Operations
LE Offers Virtual MLT I Training Opportunity June 18-20
Learn the impact that best-in-class lubrication practices can have on machine health and reliability.
May 20, 2024
David Johnston, right, a worker at Mercedes, thanks UAW President Shawn Fain following a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Operations
Alabama Mercedes Employees Overwhelmingly Vote Against Joining Union
Nearly 93% of workers eligible to vote cast ballots.
May 17, 2024
Picture1 1000x667
Operations
ATS To Acquire Packaging Machine Provider Paxiom
Paxiom provides packaging machines in the food and beverage, cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries.
May 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 9 51 42 Am
Operations
French Bakery Producer Announces $220M Utah Plant
The Salt Lake City-area facility will be its fifth in North America.
May 17, 2024
Nestlé Purina is investing about USD $220 million to expand the company's pet food plant in Silao, Guanajuato in Mexico.
Operations
Nestlé Purina Expanding Mexico Pet Food Plant
The project will make the plant the largest pet food factory in Latin America.
May 17, 2024