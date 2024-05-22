Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Mattel Will Make Barbie Dolls to Honor Venus Williams, Other Athletes

The others being depicted include soccer players and gymnasts.

Associated Press
May 22, 2024
This undated photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows Venus Williams holding a Venus Williams Barbie Doll.
This undated photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows Venus Williams holding a Venus Williams Barbie Doll.
Mattel Inc. via AP

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

"Throughout my career, I've always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie's mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos," said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation," Mattel's Krista Berger said.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 1472809625
Utilizing Lightweight Thermoset Composites in EVs
May 22, 2024
Photographs of the first electric cement production in an electric arc furnace at the Materials Processing Institute, UK.
Cement Recycling Method Could Help Solve One of the Biggest Climate Challenges
May 22, 2024
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Caitlin Clark to Test Range of Wilson Products
May 22, 2024
This undated photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows Venus Williams holding a Venus Williams Barbie Doll.
Mattel Will Make Barbie Dolls to Honor Venus Williams, Other Athletes
May 22, 2024
Related Stories
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Operations
Caitlin Clark to Test Range of Wilson Products
Water
Operations
HASA Rounds Out Texas Expansion Strategy with New Production Facility in Dallas
I Stock 959984198
Operations
Why Every Manufacturing Company Needs a Product Marketing Manager
Semiconductors
Operations
NIST Awards Over $1.2 Million to Small Businesses
More in Operations
I Stock 1472809625
Operations
Utilizing Lightweight Thermoset Composites in EVs
Striking the right balance between strength and weight is crucial in any automotive application.
May 22, 2024
Photographs of the first electric cement production in an electric arc furnace at the Materials Processing Institute, UK.
Operations
Cement Recycling Method Could Help Solve One of the Biggest Climate Challenges
The “absolute miracle” uses electrically-powered arc furnaces used for steel recycling.
May 22, 2024
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives on Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Operations
Caitlin Clark to Test Range of Wilson Products
Wilson plans to release collections that celebrate the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.
May 22, 2024
Water
Operations
HASA Rounds Out Texas Expansion Strategy with New Production Facility in Dallas
HASA now offers three package product production facilities throughout Texas.
May 22, 2024
I Stock 959984198
Operations
Why Every Manufacturing Company Needs a Product Marketing Manager
The role of product marketing manager is increasingly vital for manufacturers.
May 21, 2024
Mlt I Chalkboard 600x300
Operations
LE Offers Virtual MLT I Training Opportunity June 18-20
Learn the impact that best-in-class lubrication practices can have on machine health and reliability.
May 20, 2024
David Johnston, right, a worker at Mercedes, thanks UAW President Shawn Fain following a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Operations
Alabama Mercedes Employees Overwhelmingly Vote Against Joining Union
Nearly 93% of workers eligible to vote cast ballots.
May 17, 2024
Picture1 1000x667
Operations
ATS To Acquire Packaging Machine Provider Paxiom
Paxiom provides packaging machines in the food and beverage, cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries.
May 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 9 51 42 Am
Operations
French Bakery Producer Announces $220M Utah Plant
The Salt Lake City-area facility will be its fifth in North America.
May 17, 2024
Nestlé Purina is investing about USD $220 million to expand the company's pet food plant in Silao, Guanajuato in Mexico.
Operations
Nestlé Purina Expanding Mexico Pet Food Plant
The project will make the plant the largest pet food factory in Latin America.
May 17, 2024
Banner Sensors & Measurement Pr
Automation
RS Offers Banner Engineering’s Portfolio of Sensor Products for Industrial Automation
The sensors feature photoelectric, laser and radar technologies.
May 17, 2024
Semiconductors
Operations
NIST Awards Over $1.2 Million to Small Businesses
To advance cybersecurity, biopharmaceuticals, semiconductors and more.
May 17, 2024
This Feb. 23, 2018 file photo shows John Deere products.
Operations
Deere Cuts Profit Outlook Again as Farmers Buy Fewer Tractors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture anticipates that 2024 net farm income will be down 25.5% from a year earlier.
May 16, 2024
Kohler's new manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Operations
Kohler Opens $300 Million Factory in Arizona
The new factory will create 400 jobs.
May 15, 2024
Partner
Operations
Tranter, Hexxcell Partner to Revolutionize Industrial Heat Exchanger Maintenance
Combining Tranter's expertise in heat exchanger and maintenance with Hexxcell's digital solutions.
May 15, 2024