E Tech Group Secures New Investment from Graham Partners

The capital will enable E Tech Group to further invest in tools, technologies and talent.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 25, 2024
Agreement
iStock.com/seb_ra

Automation system integrators E Tech Group announced a strategic investment with Graham Partners, a private equity firm focused on technology and advanced manufacturing.

The new investment follows significant growth with previous investors Falfurrias Capital Partners, including the execution and integration of two acquisitions in 2023 alone, bringing E Tech Group’s footprint to 25 locations throughout North America and a bench of 600 professionals focused on industrial automation and control solutions.

The infusion of capital will enable E Tech Group to further invest in cutting-edge tools, technologies and talent, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry.

“This new investment will advance our ability to provide distinctive automation solutions, elevating efficiency and productivity while redefining how manufacturing is done in North America," E Tech Group CEO Matt Wise said.

E Tech Group acts as a Main Automation Partner, guiding clients through their digital transformation journey and allowing them to leverage a single partner to harden Operational Technology (OT) in facilities, standardize and optimize automation controls and harvest data for Business Intelligence (BI) to enable smart next-generation manufacturing facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Graham Partners as we embark on the next phase of our journey," said Wise. "Their expertise and resources will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. E Tech Group remains committed to its purpose, which is to free people to achieve the full potential of human creativity and innovation.”

E Tech Group secured Baird as its exclusive financial advisor for the investment and terms were not disclosed.

