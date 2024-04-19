Brooks Instrument Acquires Creative Machining Technology

Brooks Instrument announced the acquisition of Creative Machining Technology of Corona, California. The acquisition took place April 1, 2024, under Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Brooks Instrument’s parent company.

Creative Machining Technology (CMT) provides a variety of machining and manufacturing services, ranging from individual part production through end-item manufacturing, kitting and assembly.

The company has long been a key supplier to Brooks Instrument, with core competencies rooted in high-precision CNC machining. CMT has proven expertise manufacturing and polishing ultra high-purity components with extremely tight tolerances for demanding applications, including semiconductor manufacturing.

CMT has extensive experience manufacturing to tolerances as tight as 0.0001". This proficiency and CMT’s manufacturing facilities will enable Brooks Instrument to more quickly and effectively design and produce complex wetted flow path components for the company’s industry-leading mass flow controllers (MFCs). MFCs are the most important element in the gas delivery systems used for semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, CMT has both Class 1,000 and Class 10,000 clean rooms for processing and handling extremely delicate electronic components that require a controlled environment.

The CMT acquisition is the latest in Brooks Instrument’s initiatives to serve the semiconductor industry. Earlier this year the company launched a new GF120xHT Series mass flow controller for high-temperature environments, while last year opened a new manufacturing site in Malaysia to expand production and partnership opportunities with key customers in the Asia-Pacific region.