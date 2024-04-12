BENTELER Announces $21 Million Expansion in Northwest Louisiana

BENTELER Steel/Tube Manufacturing Corporation announced it is expanding its presence at the Port of Caddo-Bossier with the construction of a new threading facility for hot rolled seamless steel tubes. The $21 million investment will allow the company to streamline supply chains for customers in the oil and gas, energy and engineering sectors.

The company expects to create 49 direct new jobs while retaining 347 current positions at its Louisiana operations. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 96 indirect new jobs, for a total of 145 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

The company plans to partner with leading connection specialists GB Connections and Hunting to provide customers in the oil and gas industry with domestically designed, melted, made and finished seamless products.

BENTELER opened its first U.S. steel tube plant in Shreveport in 2015 and it continues to be one of the most modern of its kind in North America. It currently manufactures a wide range of products with a focus on Oil Country Tubular Goods. Main products produced at the Shreveport site are drill pipe, tubing, line pipe, structural pipe, couplingstock and casing.

Construction, scheduled to begin by the end of April, will be executed in two phases. The first phase will include installing the initial threading line focused on threaded and coupled connections, extending the finished goods yard, enhancing rail loading capabilities and improving infrastructure. The second will expand the facility to allow for installation of a second thread line. The second line is estimated to be online by the end of 2026.

To win the project in Shreveport, Louisiana offered BENTELER a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.