Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

BENTELER Announces $21 Million Expansion in Northwest Louisiana

The company will build a new threading facility for hot rolled seamless steel tubes.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 12, 2024
Benteler
Louisiana Economic Development

BENTELER Steel/Tube Manufacturing Corporation announced it is expanding its presence at the Port of Caddo-Bossier with the construction of a new threading facility for hot rolled seamless steel tubes. The $21 million investment will allow the company to streamline supply chains for customers in the oil and gas, energy and engineering sectors. 

The company expects to create 49 direct new jobs while retaining 347 current positions at its Louisiana operations. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 96 indirect new jobs, for a total of 145 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region. 

The company plans to partner with leading connection specialists GB Connections and Hunting to provide customers in the oil and gas industry with domestically designed, melted, made and finished seamless products. 

BENTELER opened its first U.S. steel tube plant in Shreveport in 2015 and it continues to be one of the most modern of its kind in North America. It currently manufactures a wide range of products with a focus on Oil Country Tubular Goods. Main products produced at the Shreveport site are drill pipe, tubing, line pipe, structural pipe, couplingstock and casing. 

Construction, scheduled to begin by the end of April, will be executed in two phases. The first phase will include installing the initial threading line focused on threaded and coupled connections, extending the finished goods yard, enhancing rail loading capabilities and improving infrastructure. The second will expand the facility to allow for installation of a second thread line. The second line is estimated to be online by the end of 2026. 

To win the project in Shreveport, Louisiana offered BENTELER a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

Latest in Operations
PoE devices are particularly suitable for applications and locations such as cleanrooms, where it may be costly or difficult to run extra wiring.
Advances in PoE Turn Up Power on Pharma Computing
April 12, 2024
Benteler
BENTELER Announces $21 Million Expansion in Northwest Louisiana
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1326187025
Fujifilm Invests $1.2 Billion, Adds 680 Jobs in North Carolina
April 12, 2024
This July 26, 2023 image provided by phade® by WinCup, Inc., shows a 'Coral Fort,' made of biodegradable drinking straws that researchers are using to prevent laboratory-grown coral from becoming really expensive fish food, off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Biodegradable Straws Could Prevent New Coral from Becoming Expensive Fish Food
April 11, 2024
Related Stories
Jessica Alba arrives at the third Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Icon Awards, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Operations
Jessica Alba Steps Down From Honest, Company She Founded
Ur
Operations
Universal Robots Expands Partnership with MathWorks
Bankruptcy
Operations
Largest Global Industrial Wood Pellet Supplier Files for Bankruptcy
Pipes
Operations
India-Based Pipe and Tube Manufacturer Selects Northwest Louisiana for First U.S. Facility
More in Operations
PoE devices are particularly suitable for applications and locations such as cleanrooms, where it may be costly or difficult to run extra wiring.
Operations
Advances in PoE Turn Up Power on Pharma Computing
A single PoE cable lets facilities add and reconfigure a wide range of computing equipment.
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1326187025
Operations
Fujifilm Invests $1.2 Billion, Adds 680 Jobs in North Carolina
The company is building what's being billed as one of the largest facilities of its kind in North America.
April 12, 2024
This July 26, 2023 image provided by phade® by WinCup, Inc., shows a 'Coral Fort,' made of biodegradable drinking straws that researchers are using to prevent laboratory-grown coral from becoming really expensive fish food, off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Operations
Biodegradable Straws Could Prevent New Coral from Becoming Expensive Fish Food
Predatory fish are devouring lab-grown coral.
April 11, 2024
Joinuslive 65b284fad4a98
Operations
Join the Today in Manufacturing Podcast Live Today at 2pm CST
This week, Quaker closes plant, Florida residents try to send aircraft parts to Russia, Philips ordered to overhaul manufacturing, VW's new tech prevents animal strikes and the world's largest wood pellet supplier files for bankruptcy.
April 11, 2024
Metals
Operations
Silicon Valley Investor Joins TMC’s Board of Directors
Steve Jurvetson is a former board member of Tesla and a current board member of SpaceX.
April 11, 2024
3peak Ic Banner Abstract Optimized
Operations
DigiKey and 3PEAK Establish Global Distribution Partnership
DigiKey’s line card now includes 3PEAK’s products, such as amplifiers, isolation, interface and data converters.
April 11, 2024
Jessica Alba arrives at the third Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Icon Awards, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Operations
Jessica Alba Steps Down From Honest, Company She Founded
The actress founded the company in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents.
April 10, 2024
Ur
Operations
Universal Robots Expands Partnership with MathWorks
UR joined the Mathworks Connections Program.
April 10, 2024
Tic Nata Pr Bu
Operations
Pratt & Whitney Announces North American Technology Accelerator
Key projects include additive repairs for critical GTF engine components.
April 9, 2024
Although floor cleaners are well established in the industry, some nozzle manufacturers have substantially improved the fluid mechanics of the jets to remove even heavy sediment and debris from pipes.
Operations
Eliminating Pipe Floor Cleaning Hang-Ups
Innovation is dramatically improving storm water and sewer line cleaning efficiency.
April 9, 2024
An artist paints a globe at a studio in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
Operations
How Globemaking Has Survived Digital Shift
People still buy globes.
April 8, 2024
Northrop+grumman+completes+assembly+of+manta+ray+uncrewed+underwater+vehicle 88e54904 9d98 45a1 8f69 0894e7bc2b91 Prv
Operations
Northrop Grumman Builds Manta Ray Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle
It has the ability to anchor to the seafloor and hibernate in a low-power state.
April 8, 2024
Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to produce highly personalized communications en masse.
Operations
Hyper-Personalization Trend Highlights the Critical Nature of Unparalleled Accuracy in Mail Manufacturing
Despite the rise of digital marketing, direct mail is still broadly utilized.
April 5, 2024
Ep141
Operations
U.S. Residents Admit to Scheme to Send Aircraft Parts to Russia
Components in the plot included a carbon disc brake system used on Boeing 737s.
April 5, 2024
Craft Cannery Ground Breaking 2024
Operations
Contract Manufacturer Breaks Ground on Upstate New York Expansion
The project will more than double the company's size.
April 5, 2024