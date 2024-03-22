Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

$3 Billion Deal with UK Gets Australia Closer to Having Fleet of Nuclear-Powered Submarines

The submarines will have a U.S. weapons system onboard.

Keiran Smith
Mar 22, 2024
BritainÅfs Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, center right, and BritainÅfs Foreign Secretary David Cameron, left, walk with the Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, second right, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, second left, and United StatesÅf Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, during a visit to the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, March 22, 2024.
BritainÅfs Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, center right, and BritainÅfs Foreign Secretary David Cameron, left, walk with the Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, second right, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, second left, and United StatesÅf Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, during a visit to the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, March 22, 2024.
Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is set to provide 4.6 billion Australian dollars ($3 billion) to British industry to support the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and ensure its new fleet arrives on time, the two countries said Friday.

The announcement came a day after the two countries signed a defense and security pact to better meet challenges such as China's increased activity in the South China Sea and South Pacific.

United Kingdom Defense Minister Grant Shapps said the submarine program was expensive but necessary.

"Nuclear-powered submarines are not cheap, but we live in a much more dangerous world where we are seeing a much more assertive region with China, a much more dangerous world all around with what's happening in the Middle East and Europe," Shapps told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Countries need to invest in making sure that adversaries see we are serious about our security, defending freedom of navigation, for example."

The 10-year deal announced at an annual ministers' gathering will boost capacity at the Rolls-Royce factory in Derby, U.K., to build the nuclear reactors that will propel the submarines to be built by BAE Systems in Adelaide, Australia.

The Virginia-class submarines will be primarily from a U.K. design and will have a U.S. weapons system onboard.

Australia Defense Minister Richard Marles said the agreement showed that the nuclear submarines program would be fulfilled and would create new production capability for the AUKUS partners, referring to the grouping of Australia, the U.K. and the United States.

"These are big foundational decisions which demonstrate that the pathway to Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine capability under the banner of AUKUS is happening, and the result of that right here is going to be the most advanced manufacturing in the nation and one of the most advanced manufacturing production lines in the world," Marles told reporters Friday at the Osborne shipyard in Adelaide.

Australia is acquiring at least three U.S. nuclear submarines from the early 2030s under the AUKUS agreement.

"Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States remain fully committed to this shared endeavour," a joint trilateral statement from Marles, Shapps and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.

"These steps to grow Australia's submarine construction and maintenance capability are critical to the AUKUS partnership, expanding trilateral industrial capacity and building the collective resilience of AUKUS partners to produce and sustain conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines for decades to come."

Latest in Operations
Mars officials and New Jersey representatives celebrate the grand opening of Mars’ Innovation Studio, Hackettstown, N.J., March 20, 2022.
Mars to Add $70M R&D Facility at New Jersey Plant
March 22, 2024
BritainÅfs Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, center right, and BritainÅfs Foreign Secretary David Cameron, left, walk with the Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, second right, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, second left, and United StatesÅf Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, during a visit to the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, March 22, 2024.
$3 Billion Deal with UK Gets Australia Closer to Having Fleet of Nuclear-Powered Submarines
March 22, 2024
I Stock 1463289142
DOJ Sues Apple Over Smartphone Market Monopoly
March 21, 2024
Chocolate rabbits wait to be decorated at the Cocoatree chocolate shop, April 8, 2020, in Lonzee, Belgium.
Rich Cocoa Prices Hit Shoppers with Bitter Chocolate Costs
March 21, 2024
Related Stories
Scholarship
Operations
Premier Equipment Announces Inaugural CNC Scholarship for 2024
Pricing
Operations
Top 5 Pricing Strategies for Manufacturing
Hearing
Operations
Machining Manufacturer President Testifies at Senate Finance Committee Hearing
3M headquarters, St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Operations
3M Announces New CEO
More in Operations
Mars officials and New Jersey representatives celebrate the grand opening of Mars’ Innovation Studio, Hackettstown, N.J., March 20, 2022.
Operations
Mars to Add $70M R&D Facility at New Jersey Plant
The company's R&D Innovation Studio will include a new test kitchen and packaging lab.
March 22, 2024
I Stock 1463289142
Operations
DOJ Sues Apple Over Smartphone Market Monopoly
The lawsuit says the company uses its power to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants.
March 21, 2024
Chocolate rabbits wait to be decorated at the Cocoatree chocolate shop, April 8, 2020, in Lonzee, Belgium.
Operations
Rich Cocoa Prices Hit Shoppers with Bitter Chocolate Costs
Easter baskets could be lighter as the price of cocoa climbs to record highs.
March 21, 2024
Joinuslive 65b284fad4a98
Operations
Join the Today in Manufacturing Podcast Live Today at 2pm CST
This week, world's largest plane tries to save wind power, Ford pays $365 million for trade fraud, Boeing seats accidentally shift, Unilever cuts 7,500 and the 32-hour workweek is back.
March 21, 2024
I Stock 1243529749
Operations
New $300 Million Shingle Factory Coming to Kansas
GAF picks Newton to boost residential roofing manufacturing capacity.
March 20, 2024
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Director Robert Boyles holds a jar of toxic waste outside the USS Yorktown at a press conference in Mount Pleasant, S.C., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Officials are preparing to remove over 1.2 million gallons of hazardous liquids from the World War II-era aircraft carrier.
Operations
South Carolina to Remove Toxic Waste from Historic World War II Aircraft Carrier
Almost nine tons of oily waste have been removed so far from nearly 50 tanks.
March 20, 2024
The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., is seen on Sept. 21, 2017.
Operations
BP Oil Refinery in Indiana Resumes Normal Operations Weeks After Shutdown
A power outage prompted the energy giant to temporarily shut down the complex and evacuate workers.
March 19, 2024
A Unilever logo is displayed outside the head office of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Operations
Unilever to Cut 7,500 Jobs
The company will also spin off its ice cream business, which includes Ben & Jerry's.
March 19, 2024
Scholarship
Operations
Premier Equipment Announces Inaugural CNC Scholarship for 2024
It's open to manufacturing and engineering students at any college or university within the U.S.
March 18, 2024
The contract includes support for a variety of MDC5ISR products including small craft, transportable systems, en-route communication systems and intra-platform systems.
Operations
BAE Lands $86 Million U.S. Navy Contract
The company will provide engineering and technical services for new and legacy MDC5ISR systems and platforms.
March 15, 2024
University of Chicago materials researcher Pengju Li holds a prototype pacemaker made of a specially engineered membrane.
Operations
Pacemaker Powered By Light Eliminates Need for Batteries
And it allows the heart to function more naturally.
March 15, 2024
Pricing
Operations
Top 5 Pricing Strategies for Manufacturing
Pricing is becoming more complicated for most organizations.
March 15, 2024
Wm Unspun Corpsite Lead
Operations
Walmart Partners with 3D Weaving Startup for Sustainable Garment Manufacturing
The companies hope to shift more textile manufacturing back to the U.S.
March 15, 2024
Eviva
Operations
Wood Pellet Maker Enviva Files for Bankruptcy
The company is the largest global industrial wood pellet supplier.
March 14, 2024
A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022.
Operations
Adidas Donates $150 Million from Yeezy Sales to Anti-Hate Groups
The brand had $1.3 billion worth of the popular sneakers piled up in warehouses after it broke off the partnership.
March 13, 2024