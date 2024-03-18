Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Premier Equipment Announces Inaugural CNC Scholarship for 2024

It's open to manufacturing and engineering students at any college or university within the U.S.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 18, 2024
Premier Equipment, a provider of manufacturing equipment, announced the launch of its first-ever Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship. Starting in February 2024, this annual scholarship program underscores Premier Equipment's commitment to fostering the education and skill development of future professionals in the CNC machining and CNC programming fields.

The Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship will award $2,000 to students who demonstrate a strong desire and potential to excel in manufacturing and engineering, particularly within the increasingly critical area of CNC technology. It's open to manufacturing and engineering students at any college or university within the U.S.

The Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship represents the company's dedication to nurturing the future leaders of CNC technology, reinforcing their belief that continuous investment in education is key to driving innovation and progress in manufacturing.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

The Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship is designed to financially assist students with tuition, room and board, textbooks and other educational expenses. With a growing demand for skilled CNC machinists and programmers, Premier Equipment is honored to contribute to the training of the next generation of manufacturing professionals.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested U.S. students should submit a personal essay detailing their aspirations and why they are ideal candidates for this opportunity. Submissions are judged on character, academic excellence and financial need.

All scholarship applications must be submitted electronically by November 1, 2024. The successful applicant will be selected and notified the week of November 18, 2024.

For more details regarding the Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship and to complete the application, kindly submit the information and essay through Premier Equipment's website.

Alternatively, interested students may reach out via email at [email protected]. Please note that submitting an application via the website is the only accepted method for this scholarship opportunity.

