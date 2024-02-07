Steel River Acquires WHECO, Broadening Reach and Capabilities to Build Comprehensive Lifting Platform

Steel River announced that the company acquired WHECO, a global provider of crane and heavy-equipment repair, restoration and inspection. The acquisition expands Steel River’s capabilities in its existing markets, bringing new facilities and additional technical expertise on board.

The acquisition is also a major step toward Steel River’s goal of building a national comprehensive lifting equipment solutions platform.

The WHECO team of over 60 skilled employees, including an accomplished management team, complements the existing Steel River employee base. WHECO’s footprint largely overlaps with Steel River’s existing west coast locations.

Steel River’s employee base now exceeds 250. The acquisition of WHECO also strengthens Steel River’s CraneTech division by expanding mobile crane and aerial work platform proficiency and adding facilities and manufacturing capabilities to better serve customers’ critical equipment needs.

Steel River recently completed a successful eight-figure funding round, securing permanent capital to fund strategic acquisitions and its de novo growth strategy.

“After a record year, 2024 is already off to a great start for Steel River’s growth plans. WHECO is an excellent fit to help round out our growing suite of lifting equipment services, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome the team to the Steel River family,” said Steel River Co-founder Eric Factor, who also serves as CEO of CraneTech.