Worker Tells of Fleeing Burning Vehicle in Cargo Ship Fire That Killed 2 New Jersey Firefighters

Within minutes, the ship would be ablaze.

Wayne Parry
Jan 12, 2024
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J.
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

UNION, N.J. (AP) — Gaven Puchinsky had been pushing vehicles onto a huge cargo ship in one of the nation's busiest seaports when he heard a loud "clunking" noise that he believed came from the yellow Jeep Wrangler he was using to nudge the cars up a steep ramp in Newark, New Jersey.

Within minutes, the ship would be ablaze in a July fire that claimed the lives of two Newark fire captains.

Puchinsky estimated he had pushed about 50 cars onto the Italian-owned Grande Costa d'Avorio when he heard a noise that he likened to dropping a wrench on the floor.

He had just maneuvered a vehicle into its spot on the 10th level of the 12-level ship that was carrying more than 1,200 automobiles when his co-workers began yelling to him.

"They started screaming at me to get out of the car because the car was on fire," Puchinsky testified Wednesday at the start of a hearing by the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board, which are investigating the cause of the July 5 blaze. "The passenger side window was open and flames were coming in through that window. There were flaming fireballs dripping from the bottom of the vehicle."

Puchinsky said he got out of the Jeep, ran to grab nearby fire extinguishers and emptied two onto the burning vehicle, to little effect.

"My co-workers said, 'We gotta get off the ship,' so I ran off the ship," he said.

His testimony was significant because it supports allegations by the families of Newark fire Captains Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr. that the Jeep started the blaze that killed them. They say the Jeep was observed to be smoking earlier in the day, although Puchinsky said he did not witness the Jeep malfunction until it caught fire.

Another worker doing the same job, Austin Costanzo, said that same yellow Jeep had overheated several times while he was operating it in the months leading up to the fire. Both Costanza and Puchinsky worked for American Maritime Services of New York. Costanzo also did not mention seeing the vehicle emit smoke.

The dead firefighters' families announced plans in October to sue The Grimaldi Group, the Italian company that owns the ship, as well as two stevedore companies involved in loading the vessel. An attorney for Grimaldi declined comment Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation by the Coast Guard and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health indicated that the Newark Fire Department "had little to no maritime firefighting training, experience or familiarization with cargo ships of any type," according to a Coast Guard safety alert issued in November.

Commander Christian Barger, chief of inspections and investigations for the Fifth Coast Guard District, said 13 witnesses will testify during hearings, which will run through Jan. 18. Those testifying will include crew members from the ship, dockside cargo handlers, and firefighters.

He said the hearings aim "to meticulously examine the circumstances surrounding the causes of the fire and the subsequent deaths of Firefighters Acabou and Brooks so that we can help prevent future incidents and make the shipping and port communities safer."

While seeking the cause of the fire, the inquiry will not seek to affix blame to anyone, Barger said. It will instead issue safety recommendations beyond those included in a Nov. 20 alert. That guidance recommended that local fire departments and ports establish regular shipboard firefighting education and training, including language translation capabilities for non-English-speaking crews.

Latest in Operations
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
January 8, 2024
Ap24011502724601
Chesapeake Energy, Southwestern Energy Combining in $7.4B Deal
January 11, 2024
Manufacturing
Congressional Inaction on Tax Priorities Holds Small, Medium-Sized Manufacturers’ Optimism Near Pandemic Lows
January 10, 2024
The newly unveiled LG Signature OLED T transparent tv is seen during an LG news conference before the start of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas.
CES 2024: The Most Interesting Gadgets from Tech's Big Show
January 9, 2024
Related Stories
Caf Plant
Operations
World’s Largest VCI Film Plant Increasing Capacity with New Extrusion Line
Igus
Operations
igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App
Assembly
Operations
Wauseon Machine Announces New Battery Test & Assembly System
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Operations
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
January 10, 2024
Ap24011502724601
Operations
Chesapeake Energy, Southwestern Energy Combining in $7.4B Deal
There have been a string of deals in the energy sector.
January 11, 2024
Manufacturing
Laws & Regulations
Congressional Inaction on Tax Priorities Holds Small, Medium-Sized Manufacturers’ Optimism Near Pandemic Lows
A NAM survey showed 66.2% of respondents felt somewhat or very positive about their outlook.
January 10, 2024
The newly unveiled LG Signature OLED T transparent tv is seen during an LG news conference before the start of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Operations
CES 2024: The Most Interesting Gadgets from Tech's Big Show
Everything from transparent TVs to your own personal bartender.
January 9, 2024
When the water flow confirms the pipe has been cleaned at the right speed, the maintenance crew can lower the pressure in the hose and come back through the pipe at the same speed.
Operations
Sewer Maintenance: Myth Busting and Best Practice Training
Focus on latest equipment and best practices lowers operating costs and increases crew productivity.
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1412063802
Operations
ABB Acquires Optical Sensor Company
The deal will expand the company's smart water management portfolio.
January 8, 2024
Igus
Operations
igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App
To help users find the right motion plastics solutions for their industrial application.
January 8, 2024
Assembly
Operations
Wauseon Machine Announces New Battery Test & Assembly System
The system enables the inspection and testing of battery cells and assembly of battery packs.
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1694158045
Operations
Cal-Maine to Acquire Former Tyson Facility
The deal includes a broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill.
January 5, 2024
Automation
Operations
Machine Designer Koops to Expand in Michigan
Demand for automaton is increasing and the expansion will allow the company to work on larger scale projects.
January 5, 2024
Boat
Operations
Navico Group Expands Production, Electrification Efforts in Michigan
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $32.7 million and create 80 jobs.
January 5, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
U.S. Manufacturers Plan to Increase Reshoring to Get Better Value, More Security
94% of manufacturers engaged in the reshoring process report successful outcomes.
January 5, 2024
I Stock 1557136847
Operations
PepsiCo Products Being Pulled Over Price Hikes
A global supermarket chain will stop selling PepsiCo products over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
January 5, 2024
An M777 being fired.
Operations
BAE to Likely Restart Lightweight Howitzer Production Following New U.S. Army Contract
The company will now work with supply chain partners to make the titanium structures that form the basis of the gun.
January 4, 2024
Muottituote CEO Tero Vanninen and Rapala VMC Business Director Arto Nygren shake hands. On the left is Muottituote's Chairman of the Board Jukka Nurmi and in the background Jukka Roikonen, CEO of KL-Teho Oy.
Operations
Fishing Tackle Maker Rapala Sells Injection Molding Business
The lure manufacturer wants its factories to focus on making finished products.
January 2, 2024