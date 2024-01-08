igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App

To help users find the right motion plastics solutions for their industrial application.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 8, 2024
Igus
igus

igus, a global manufacturer of motion plastics, has developed igusGO, a free mobile app that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users find the ideal motion plastics products and technologies for their application.

The app allows users to take a simple photo of their equipment or application, whether it’s a coffee machine, bottling line or excavator. Using AI, the app then recommends suitable igus bearings, linear guides, cable carriers and other products to reduce costs and extend machine service life.

The igusGO app currently recognizes over 450 industrial applications, and its database continues to grow daily with each user submission.

The AI-powered igusGO app can also help customers easily reorder the igus e-chain energy chain series of cable carriers. Once users photograph an installed e-chain using igusGO, the app identifies the correct replacement part number from 50 available product series.

The igusGO app is available for free download in English and German on Android, iOS and as a web version at app.igusgo.cloud. Future updates will include the addition of an AI chatbot to answer common user questions.

January 8, 2024
When the water flow confirms the pipe has been cleaned at the right speed, the maintenance crew can lower the pressure in the hose and come back through the pipe at the same speed.
Sewer Maintenance: Myth Busting and Best Practice Training
January 8, 2024
I Stock 1412063802
ABB Acquires Optical Sensor Company
January 8, 2024
Igus
igus Launches AI-Powered igusGO App
January 8, 2024
