German Domestic Appliances Maker to Build its First U.S. Plant in Alabama

German domestic appliances manufacturer Miele announced that its first plant on the American continent will be built in Opelika, Alabama. Production is scheduled to start by the end of 2024. In the first phase, the plant is expected to employ 150 people.

The new site will enable Miele to produce ovens and ranges designed for the U.S., Canada and Mexico, close to the respective market. The company also plans to produce ventilation hoods.

"This reduces the delivery time from up to 10 weeks today to just a few days in a customer-friendly way and also reduces the impact on the climate," said Dr. Stefan Breit, Executive Director, Technology at the Miele Group.

Miele plans to use neighboring industrial companies, particularly in the automotive sector, as a local supplier network.

Additionally, Miele expects the new site to give its German plants the capacity for future increase in production volumes.

Including the new plant, the Miele Group international production network will feature a total of 16 locations, eight of which are in Germany and one each in Austria, China, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland and the U.S.