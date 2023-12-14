German Domestic Appliances Maker to Build its First U.S. Plant in Alabama

The new site will produce ovens and ranges designed for the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Industrial Media Staff
Dec 14, 2023
Miele Appliances For Plant Announcement 673
Miele

German domestic appliances manufacturer Miele announced that its first plant on the American continent will be built in Opelika, Alabama. Production is scheduled to start by the end of 2024. In the first phase, the plant is expected to employ 150 people.

The new site will enable Miele to produce ovens and ranges designed for the U.S., Canada and Mexico, close to the respective market. The company also plans to produce ventilation hoods.

"This reduces the delivery time from up to 10 weeks today to just a few days in a customer-friendly way and also reduces the impact on the climate," said Dr. Stefan Breit, Executive Director, Technology at the Miele Group.

Miele plans to use neighboring industrial companies, particularly in the automotive sector, as a local supplier network.

Additionally, Miele expects the new site to give its German plants the capacity for future increase in production volumes. 

Including the new plant, the Miele Group international production network will feature a total of 16 locations, eight of which are in Germany and one each in Austria, China, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland and the U.S. 

Security Breach Podcast
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Then-CEO of oil and gas company BP Bernard Looney talks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
BP Denies Ex-CEO $41 Million Payout
December 14, 2023
Frito Lay Empiricalx Doritos
Doritos Launches a Nacho Cheese Spirit
December 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 13 At 10 12 09 Am
GM, Komatsu Collaborate on Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Mining Truck
December 13, 2023
