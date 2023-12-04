Nickel Ore Processing Plant That Will Supply Tesla Strikes Deal to Spend $115M in Federal Funds

The recent agreement was the result of over a year of negotiations.

Associated Press
Dec 4, 2023
Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn.
Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn.
Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel ore processing plant in North Dakota that would supply electric automaker Tesla have reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy on how to spend nearly $115 million the federal agency awarded the project last year.

The recent agreement was the result of over a year of negotiations to determine how the money would be doled out to Talon Metals, the Bismarck Tribune reported Friday.

The Biden administration has backed the North Dakota facility as part of a national effort to bolster domestic production of critical minerals. It would process ore from Talon's proposed underground mine near Tamarack in northeastern Minnesota. That project still requires approval from Minnesota regulators. It's at the early stages of its environmental review, a process that could take at least a few years.

The federal funding will be made available at various stages, including once the company receives the necessary permits to build and operate the processing plant in Mercer County, Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy at Talon, told the Tribune. The company already has been able to access some of the funds for planning, permitting and site work, he said.

Talon plans to site the processing plant in a relatively dry part of North Dakota to reduce land disturbances and possible water pollution near the proposed mine. The decision also simplifies the complicated permitting process in Minnesota.

"We understand that in trying to produce nickel for national security and battery supply chain reasons people don't want to see us hurt the environment either; our big thing is we don't think it's a choice," Malan told the newspaper. "We think we can do both, and create good union jobs in North Dakota and Minnesota, but we certainly have alternative sources of supply if the permitting process in Minnesota takes longer than we anticipate."

The mine has already encountered opposition from environmental groups and tribes worried about impacts on water and other resources such as wild rice. The sulfide-bearing ore can release harmful pollutants including sulfuric acid and heavy metals when exposed to water and air.

Talon Metals is a joint venture with the Anglo-Australian company Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest metals and mining corporation, which has long been criticized by environmental and Indigenous groups around the world.

Two other Minnesota mining proposals have encountered stiff resistance for similar reasons. The proposed NewRange mine, formerly known as PolyMet, remains delayed by legal and regulatory setbacks. And President Joe Biden's administration has tried to kill outright the proposed Twin Metals mine because of its proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 1151382168
Federal Agencies Announce National Strategy to Reduce Food Waste
December 4, 2023
Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn.
Nickel Ore Processing Plant That Will Supply Tesla Strikes Deal to Spend $115M in Federal Funds
December 4, 2023
1
'World's Heaviest Wheeled Crane' Achieves Milestone in First Lift
December 4, 2023
Pic
2024's Big Challenge: Fixing Your Problems Before You Run Out of Time
December 1, 2023
Related Stories
This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich.
Operations
Michigan Regulators Approve $500M Pipeline Tunnel Project under Channel Linking 2 Great Lakes
Image002
Operations
Safeguarding Against Power Outages While Leveraging the Experience
E One Moli Lithium Rendering 3
Operations
Stantec to Provide Design for Advanced Manufacturing Facility
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Sponsored
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
More in Operations
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Sponsored
How a Candle Manufacturer Grew from Kitchen Table to 7 Figures
Having grown to 7 figures in just 5 years, 70% of Fontana Candle’s business takes place during the holiday season.
December 1, 2023
1
Operations
'World's Heaviest Wheeled Crane' Achieves Milestone in First Lift
The XCMG XCA3000 hoisted a 25-ton, 95-meter-long wind turbine blade to a height of 107 meters.
December 4, 2023
Pic
Operations
2024's Big Challenge: Fixing Your Problems Before You Run Out of Time
The economic softness that’s been lurking in the shadows might become more of a reality.
December 1, 2023
Micro Factory Istock Sized
Operations
The Micro-Factory Hype: Dispelling Fact from Fiction
There may be an opportunity for micro-factories to become competitive in the manufacturing landscape.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1333268750
Operations
Tips for Designing Robust Cordless Power Tools & Chargers
A small number of components yield robust, efficient performance.
December 1, 2023
All Form-Line machines use Rexroth servo drives and servomotors to drive all axes, which helps Tube-Line deliver machines that can handle extremely tight precision and tolerances.
Operations
Tube-Line and Bosch Rexroth Partner for Success from the First Machine
The Tube-Line portfolio features multiple Form-Line precision tube-bending machines.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 523622688
Operations
Post to Close Ohio Cereal Plant
The company said it needs to reduce capacity in its cereal production network.
December 1, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Operations
Timken to Shutter Kansas Belt Plant
The Fort Scott location is one of two Timken Belts facilities.
December 1, 2023
Risk Management
Supply Chain
Asset Risk Management Doesn't Have to Be All or Nothing
Tools and strategies have evolved to provide unique approaches to asset management challenges.
November 29, 2023
A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, is pictured on Feb. 10, 2016. The proposed NewRange Copper Nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota suffered a fresh setback Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, when an administrative law judge recommended that state regulators should not reissue a crucial permit for the long-delayed project.
Operations
Plagued by Delays, Proposed Minn. Mine Suffers Fresh Setback
It could be the final nail in the coffin.
November 29, 2023
ARISTA Light-Duty AMW-102
Operations
Economical Mobile Workstations for Lower-Grade Cleanrooms
New light-duty mobile workstations provide full functionality and greater configurability.
November 29, 2023
Lemon Law I Stock 1337296001
Laws & Regulations
What Manufacturers Need to Know About Express Warranties, Arbitration in Calif.
In recent years, "Lemon Law" litigation has soared.
November 28, 2023
Met
Operations
Oshkosh Defense to Produce Medium Equipment Trailers for U.S. Army
It will deliver the first trailers in May 2024.
November 28, 2023
Slabtown Ss Fab Wall Moving Copy 1 Scaled
Operations
Update: Modular Homebuilder, Veev, to Shut Down
Its CEO saw modular homes as answer to housing shortage.
November 27, 2023
Digital
Operations
The Importance of Digitizing Maintenance Management
Digitalization offers a panoramic view of maintenance needs.
November 22, 2023