Endress+Hauser Breaks Ground on $50.9 Million Investment in Indiana

The facility will house the company’s projects and solutions and a Design and Innovation Studio.

Industrial Media Staff
Nov 8, 2023
Endress+hauser Rendering Image
Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser and its sales and service partner, George E. Booth Co., broke ground today on an approximately 106,000 square-foot commercial office and light industry facility in Greenwood, Indiana.

The facility will house Endress+Hauser’s projects and solutions, human resources and legal departments as well as a Design and Innovation Studio for early education and workforce development. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. 

The building will house 190 employees over the next decade. Of those positions, 95 will be new to Johnson County, including 50 immediate jobs from the relocation of George E. Booth Co. Endress+Hauser plans to add 75 additional jobs over the next 10 years and George E. Booth Co. plans to add 20 jobs in that same timeframe.  

As part of the Design and Innovation Studio, approximately 2,500 square-feet will be dedicated to STEM, allowing K-8 educators to visit the company’s campus for field trips and extracurricular enrichment. In addition, the Design and Innovation Studio will house a smart classroom and maker space.

In cooperation with Purdue Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC), students will be equipped with Industry 4.0 technology and other cutting-edge innovations. High school students also will have the opportunity to use the studio’s 3D printing, robotics, Spheros, Little Bits, engineering and science modules and coding tools. 

The project will boast many sustainable elements including geothermal heating and cooling, a solar panel-covered roof, rain gardens and permeable pavers. These investments in green infrastructure showcase Endress+Hauser’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, aligning with its integral brand value of sustainability.  

us.endress.com

Latest in Operations
World Emblem operates plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and serves notable clients, including New Era, Aramark, Cintas and Perry Ellis.
Insider Q&A: The Business Case for Reshoring Depends on the Industry
November 8, 2023
Numat Chicago Campus
Numat Building Metal-Organic Framework Manufacturing Campus
November 8, 2023
Endress+hauser Rendering Image
Endress+Hauser Breaks Ground on $50.9 Million Investment in Indiana
November 8, 2023
Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022.
Adidas May Write Off Remaining Unsold Yeezy Shoes
November 8, 2023
Related Stories
Siemens
Operations
Siemens to Invest $500M in U.S. Manufacturing for Critical Infrastructure
Veterans
Operations
Packaging and Crating Company to Donate 1% of Sales Proceeds to VFW
Insurance
Operations
Leveraging ICHRAs to Boost Employee Health Benefits and Contain Costs in Manufacturing
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Sponsored
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
More in Operations
World Emblem operates plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and serves notable clients, including New Era, Aramark, Cintas and Perry Ellis.
Operations
Insider Q&A: The Business Case for Reshoring Depends on the Industry
World Emblem would prefer to have more operations in the U.S., but a number of factors keep the company from expanding domestic manufacturing.
November 8, 2023
Numat Chicago Campus
Operations
Numat Building Metal-Organic Framework Manufacturing Campus
The company plans to have it fully operational by spring 2024.
November 8, 2023
Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022.
Operations
Adidas May Write Off Remaining Unsold Yeezy Shoes
The company has sold more than $800 million worth of the shoes earlier this year.
November 8, 2023
To meet increased demand, forgers are seeking complete rebuilds from OEMs to ramp up production quickly.
Operations
Worldwide Demand for Forged Parts Spurs Drive to Rebuild Equipment
Working with an experienced OEM is often the fastest, most cost-effective way to increase production.
November 8, 2023
A Nintendo sign is seen outside Nintendo's official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Operations
Japan's Nintendo Profits Jump
Game sales got a boost from the hit Super Mario movie.
November 7, 2023
Du Pont
Operations
DuPont Opens Elastomers Production Facility in Delaware
They're used in chemical processing and semiconductor chip manufacturing.
November 6, 2023
Veterans
Operations
Packaging and Crating Company to Donate 1% of Sales Proceeds to VFW
The military uses PACT's containers when moving individual soldiers from station to station.
November 6, 2023
Insurance
Operations
Leveraging ICHRAs to Boost Employee Health Benefits and Contain Costs in Manufacturing
ICHRAs allow employers to contribute to health insurance premiums and eligible medical expenses.
November 6, 2023
Power Tools1
Operations
Three Things Every Tradesperson Must Know About Their Power Tool Batteries
Between temperature sensitivities and the risk of counterfeit designs, not all batteries are created equal.
November 3, 2023
Rendering Of Early Plans For Texas Instruments Second 300 Millimeter Semiconductor Wafer Fab In Lehi
Operations
Texas Instruments Breaks Ground on Semiconductor Plant in Utah
LFAB2 will be one of the company's most environmentally efficient wafer fabs.
November 3, 2023
Micropsi Industries recently partnered with Deprag, an international industrial tool supplier, to create an automated screwdriving solution.
Operations
Insider Q&A: AI-Enabled Tool Tackles Elusive Screwdriving Automation
How these AI pros solved automated screwdriving, why it’s more cost-effective than traditional solutions and the seemingly limitless options that lie ahead.
November 2, 2023
I Stock 494291556
Operations
10 Strange Food Patents and Why they Exist
Patents don't just protect inventions — they also chronicle the history of innovation.
November 1, 2023
Manufacturers
Laws & Regulations
SEC Walks Back Rule Interpretation Following Manufacturers’ Legal Challenge
The NAM chief legal officer called the announcement a landmark victory for manufacturers.
November 1, 2023
Acwr New Charlotte Pipe And Foundry Facility Oakboro Nc
Operations
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Opens New Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturing Facility
The new plant will employ 530 people and is situated on 700 acres in Stanly County.
October 31, 2023
Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Still Struggling to Sell Bud Light
The fallout continues.
October 31, 2023