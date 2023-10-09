Smith & Wesson Celebrates New HQ Opening in Gun-Friendly Tennessee

The gunmaker had been located in Springfield, Massachusetts, since the mid-19th century.

Associated Press
Oct 9, 2023
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, from left, Si Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' and U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, hold their ceremonial scissors Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, after helping cut the ribbon to officially open the new Smith & Wesson facility in Maryville, Tenn.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, from left, Si Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" and U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, hold their ceremonial scissors Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, after helping cut the ribbon to officially open the new Smith & Wesson facility in Maryville, Tenn.
Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson hosted a grand opening of its new Tennessee headquarters Saturday after moving from its longtime home in Massachusetts to a more gun-friendly state.

The company built a new 650,000-square feet (60,387-square meters) headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee, as part of a $125 million relocation plan announced in 2021. Tours were offered at the new facility on Saturday.

The gunmaker had been located in Springfield, Massachusetts, since the mid-19th century, but company officials have said legislative proposals in that state would prohibit them from manufacturing certain weapons. Massachusetts is known to have some of the country's strictest gun laws.

Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith spoke at the event Saturday, which drew a large crowd to the new facility, The Daily Times reported.

"From where I stand, the next 170 years of Smith & Wesson are looking pretty good," Smith said. "It is something special here in Tennessee."

He cited a welcoming regulatory environment and close collaboration with the Tennessee state government as a crucial piece of the plan to relocate. The company has said the new facility would create hundreds of jobs.

Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years under Republican leadership. In 2021, the state passed a law to allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit that requires first clearing a state-level background check and training.


Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, from left, Si Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' and U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, hold their ceremonial scissors Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, after helping cut the ribbon to officially open the new Smith & Wesson facility in Maryville, Tenn.
Smith & Wesson Celebrates New HQ Opening in Gun-Friendly Tennessee
October 9, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Auto Workers' Strike Enters 4th Week
October 9, 2023
Education
Trivium Packaging Opens Doors to Local Communities for Manufacturing Day
October 9, 2023
Related Stories
Education
Operations
Trivium Packaging Opens Doors to Local Communities for Manufacturing Day
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Operations
Tesla 3Q Sales Rise 27%
Lens
Operations
OPO Lasers Put Optical Components to the Test
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Operations
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 1, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Auto Workers' Strike Enters 4th Week
The union president urges members to keep up the fight.
October 9, 2023
Education
Operations
Trivium Packaging Opens Doors to Local Communities for Manufacturing Day
Five locations will aim to educate and engage students.
October 9, 2023
Collins Aerospace The Grid
Operations
Collins Aerospace Opens Advanced Electric Power Systems Lab
At the opening, Collins displayed its 1MW motor and for the first time unveiled a 250 kilowatt motor.
October 6, 2023
Ap23276834843003
Aerospace
U.S. Moves Closer to Underground Testing of Nuclear Weapons
But it won't require any actual explosions.
October 6, 2023
Istock
Operations
Predictive Maintenance Leads to Higher Production Output, Lower Maintenance Costs
Predictive maintenance can help organizations make the most of their data.
October 6, 2023
The next generation Autonomous Mobile Robot from Otto Motors can carry more materials faster than any other heavy-class AMR on the market, according to the company.
Operations
Rockwell Automation Acquires Clearpath Robotics, OTTO Motors
The acquisition gives Rockwell end-to-end autonomous production logistics solutions.
October 5, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Sept, 26, 2023. Newsom signed several laws on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, including one that increases paid sick days for workers and another that limits when local governments can count votes by hand.
Operations
California Increases Sick Leave Benefits
The law also increases the amount of sick leave workers can carry over into the following year.
October 5, 2023
Workers walk by components of wind turbines being assembled at the State Pier in New London, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The turbines will make up South Fork Wind Farm and eventually provide energy to New York.
Operations
3 States Join Together for Offshore Wind Power Projects
They hope to lower costs.
October 5, 2023
Logan Bohn, a member of the striking United Auto Workers, stands outside the Stellantis plant that makes Jeeps in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 15, 2023. Bohn is a temporary worker at the plant.
Operations
Auto Strike Highlights Disparities Between Temporary and Permanent Employees
Companies have become increasingly reliant on temporary workers.
October 5, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Operations
U.S. Applications for Jobless Benefits Inch Up
But layoffs remain historically low.
October 5, 2023
This image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2023.
Operations
Arizona to Cancel Leases Allowing Saudi-Owned Farm Access to Groundwater
For years, the company has had nearly unfettered access to pump "unchecked amounts" of groundwater.
October 4, 2023
General Dynamics Electric Boat
Operations
General Dynamics Awarded $967M to Modify the Navy's Virginia-Class Submarines
Work is expected to be completed by October 2024.
October 4, 2023
Northrop+grumman+to+develop+new+guided+ammunition+for+the+us+navy 3b7eb181 9724 42ae B4d3 6aa124114110 Prv
Operations
Northrop Grumman Developing Guided Ammunition for the U.S. Navy
The 57mm guided high explosive ammunition has the unique ability to continuously maneuver in-flight.
October 4, 2023
Blue Whale Materials is an upstart lithium-ion battery recycler opening a new processing facility in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Operations
Blue Whale Picks Oklahoma for Commercial-Scale Li-Ion Battery Processing Facility
The announcement is a milestone in creating a U.S. supply chain for critical minerals.
October 3, 2023