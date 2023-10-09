Trivium Packaging Opens Doors to Local Communities for Manufacturing Day

Trivium Packaging, a provider of metal packaging solutions, announced its Manufacturing Day celebrations across its U.S. plants. Trivium’s flagship programming, “The Foundation For Generations: Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow,” is a celebration intended to engage and educate students and community members on the importance of manufacturing.

Five locations will open their doors to educate and engage students and their families on the importance of manufacturing, and the career opportunities within the industry. The festivities kicked off on MFG Day, October 6, and events will run throughout the month. Activities will include presentations with Q&A sessions around manufacturing and career paths, plant tours, family & children’s activities like arts & crafts and educational tours for local schools, colleges and career schools.

“We’re inviting community members to see firsthand what manufacturing careers can offer, from professional and technical jobs to operational services,” Trivium Packaging’s President of the Americas Rob Huffman said. “By opening our doors and engaging communities with their local Trivium plants, we hope to educate on the real impacts of manufacturing and hopefully inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing.”

Trivium plants in Conklin, NY, Youngstown, OH, Bloomsburg, PA, Reno, NV and Roanoke, VA will participate. Festivities include family days with facility tours, food, activities and Career Days, where Trivium has invited local educational facilities to come learn more about manufacturing as a career, all the different types of jobs available and job opportunities at participating locations.

themanufacturinginstitute.org