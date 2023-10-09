Trivium Packaging Opens Doors to Local Communities for Manufacturing Day

Five locations will aim to educate and engage students.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 9, 2023
Education
iStock

Trivium Packaging, a provider of metal packaging solutions, announced its Manufacturing Day celebrations across its U.S. plants. Trivium’s flagship programming, “The Foundation For Generations: Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow,” is a celebration intended to engage and educate students and community members on the importance of manufacturing.

Five locations will open their doors to educate and engage students and their families on the importance of manufacturing, and the career opportunities within the industry. The festivities kicked off on MFG Day, October 6, and events will run throughout the month. Activities will include presentations with Q&A sessions around manufacturing and career paths, plant tours, family & children’s activities like arts & crafts and educational tours for local schools, colleges and career schools.

“We’re inviting community members to see firsthand what manufacturing careers can offer, from professional and technical jobs to operational services,” Trivium Packaging’s President of the Americas Rob Huffman said. “By opening our doors and engaging communities with their local Trivium plants, we hope to educate on the real impacts of manufacturing and hopefully inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing.”

Trivium plants in Conklin, NY, Youngstown, OH, Bloomsburg, PA, Reno, NV and Roanoke, VA will participate. Festivities include family days with facility tours, food, activities and Career Days, where Trivium has invited local educational facilities to come learn more about manufacturing as a career, all the different types of jobs available and job opportunities at participating locations. 

themanufacturinginstitute.org

Latest in Operations
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 1, 2023
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, from left, Si Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' and U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, hold their ceremonial scissors Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, after helping cut the ribbon to officially open the new Smith & Wesson facility in Maryville, Tenn.
Smith & Wesson Celebrates New HQ Opening in Gun-Friendly Tennessee
October 9, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Auto Workers' Strike Enters 4th Week
October 9, 2023
Education
Trivium Packaging Opens Doors to Local Communities for Manufacturing Day
October 9, 2023
Related Stories
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, from left, Si Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' and U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, hold their ceremonial scissors Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, after helping cut the ribbon to officially open the new Smith & Wesson facility in Maryville, Tenn.
Operations
Smith & Wesson Celebrates New HQ Opening in Gun-Friendly Tennessee
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Operations
Tesla 3Q Sales Rise 27%
Lens
Operations
OPO Lasers Put Optical Components to the Test
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 1, 2023
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, from left, Si Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' and U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, hold their ceremonial scissors Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, after helping cut the ribbon to officially open the new Smith & Wesson facility in Maryville, Tenn.
Operations
Smith & Wesson Celebrates New HQ Opening in Gun-Friendly Tennessee
The gunmaker had been located in Springfield, Massachusetts, since the mid-19th century.
October 9, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Automotive
Auto Workers' Strike Enters 4th Week
The union president urges members to keep up the fight.
October 9, 2023
Collins Aerospace The Grid
Operations
Collins Aerospace Opens Advanced Electric Power Systems Lab
At the opening, Collins displayed its 1MW motor and for the first time unveiled a 250 kilowatt motor.
October 6, 2023
Ap23276834843003
Aerospace
U.S. Moves Closer to Underground Testing of Nuclear Weapons
But it won't require any actual explosions.
October 6, 2023
Istock
Operations
Predictive Maintenance Leads to Higher Production Output, Lower Maintenance Costs
Predictive maintenance can help organizations make the most of their data.
October 6, 2023
The next generation Autonomous Mobile Robot from Otto Motors can carry more materials faster than any other heavy-class AMR on the market, according to the company.
Operations
Rockwell Automation Acquires Clearpath Robotics, OTTO Motors
The acquisition gives Rockwell end-to-end autonomous production logistics solutions.
October 5, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Sept, 26, 2023. Newsom signed several laws on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, including one that increases paid sick days for workers and another that limits when local governments can count votes by hand.
Operations
California Increases Sick Leave Benefits
The law also increases the amount of sick leave workers can carry over into the following year.
October 5, 2023
Workers walk by components of wind turbines being assembled at the State Pier in New London, Conn., on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The turbines will make up South Fork Wind Farm and eventually provide energy to New York.
Operations
3 States Join Together for Offshore Wind Power Projects
They hope to lower costs.
October 5, 2023
Logan Bohn, a member of the striking United Auto Workers, stands outside the Stellantis plant that makes Jeeps in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 15, 2023. Bohn is a temporary worker at the plant.
Operations
Auto Strike Highlights Disparities Between Temporary and Permanent Employees
Companies have become increasingly reliant on temporary workers.
October 5, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Operations
U.S. Applications for Jobless Benefits Inch Up
But layoffs remain historically low.
October 5, 2023
This image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, April 26, 2023.
Operations
Arizona to Cancel Leases Allowing Saudi-Owned Farm Access to Groundwater
For years, the company has had nearly unfettered access to pump "unchecked amounts" of groundwater.
October 4, 2023
General Dynamics Electric Boat
Operations
General Dynamics Awarded $967M to Modify the Navy's Virginia-Class Submarines
Work is expected to be completed by October 2024.
October 4, 2023
Northrop+grumman+to+develop+new+guided+ammunition+for+the+us+navy 3b7eb181 9724 42ae B4d3 6aa124114110 Prv
Operations
Northrop Grumman Developing Guided Ammunition for the U.S. Navy
The 57mm guided high explosive ammunition has the unique ability to continuously maneuver in-flight.
October 4, 2023
Blue Whale Materials is an upstart lithium-ion battery recycler opening a new processing facility in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Operations
Blue Whale Picks Oklahoma for Commercial-Scale Li-Ion Battery Processing Facility
The announcement is a milestone in creating a U.S. supply chain for critical minerals.
October 3, 2023