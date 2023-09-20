NSF Invests $72.5M to Design Revolutionary Materials

The NSF supports 37 teams to create novel materials to address grand societal challenges.

National Science Foundation
Sep 20, 2023
These are the world's brightest-known fluorescent materials. They are called small-molecule, ionic isolation lattices, or SMILES, and were created in a laboratory at Indiana University and supported by NSF's Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future program.
These are the world's brightest-known fluorescent materials. They are called small-molecule, ionic isolation lattices, or SMILES, and were created in a laboratory at Indiana University and supported by NSF's Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future program.
Amar Flood/Indiana University

A $72.5 million investment from the U.S. National Science Foundation will drive the design, discovery and development of advanced materials needed to address major societal challenges. The Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future (DMREF) program will fund 37 new four-year projects.

The DMREF program brings together a wide range of disciplines — including materials research, engineering, mathematics, computer science, chemistry and physics — to achieve outcomes not possible in isolation. DMREF projects also include industrial partnerships to facilitate technology translation and train the future U.S. workforce in materials development and deployment.

"By integrating numerous research disciplines across NSF as well as federal and industrial partnerships, this program truly revolutionizes the design, discovery and development of new materials for addressing urgent national needs," NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said. "Some of these have been used to formulate highly sensitive therapeutic proteins to mitigate the primary effects of spinal cord trauma, carbon dioxide capture to address climate change, and advanced quantum materials and semiconductors for powerful computation and communication needs, to name just a few."

The 2023 class of DMREF awards involves 161 researchers at 61 universities across 30 states, including the first DMREF awards to three minority-serving institutions: Florida International University, Tuskegee University and New Mexico Highlands University.  

DMREF 2023 award recipients

  • High-throughput screening of electrolytes for the next generation of rechargeable batteries Northern Illinois University, University of Michigan and University of Illinois Chicago.
  • De novo proteins as junctions in polymer networks - University of Washington and Northwestern University.
  • Accelerating the design of adhesives with nanoscale control of thermomechanical properties - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Purdue University and Air Force Research Laboratory.
  • Iterative design and fabrication of hyperuniform-inspired materials for targeted mechanical and transport properties - North Carolina State University, UCLA and Johns Hopkins University.
  • Accelerating the commercial readiness of organic semiconductor systems (ACROSS) - University of Kentucky, Wake Forest University, Princeton University and NIST.
  • Topologically designed and resilient ultrahigh temperature ceramics - The University of Alabama, University of California San Diego, Colorado State University, Plasma Processes, Ultramet, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Solar Turbine, Inc.
  • Deep learning guided twistronics for self-assembled quantum optoelectronics - University of Pennsylvania, Northeastern University and University of Wisconsin.
  • Designing linked gel networks with tunable valence - The University of Texas at Austin, New York University and NIST.
  • Data-driven prediction of hybrid organic-inorganic structures - University of Colorado Boulder, Duke University, New Mexico Highlands University, Air Force Research Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
  • Organic materials architecture for researching vibronic excitations with light in the infrared (MARVEL-IR) - Georgia Institute of Technology, City University of New York Advanced Science Research Center; Queens College, City University of New York; University of California San Diego; University of California, Riverside; Air Force Research Laboratory; and Brilliant Matters.
  • Active learning-based material discovery for 3D printed solids with heterogeneous electrical and mechanical properties - Georgia Institute of Technology, Florida International University, Air Force Research Laboratory and NIST.
  • Atomically precise catalyst design for selective bond activation - Virginia Tech, University of Delaware and University of Pennsylvania.
  • Multi-material digital light processing of functional polymers - University of California, Santa Barbara and Iowa State University.
  • GOALI: Multimodal design of revolutionary additive-enabled oxide dispersion strengthened superalloys - Ohio State University, University of Michigan, Air Force Research Laboratory and GE Research.
  • Simulation-informed models for amorphous metal additive manufacturing - Johns Hopkins University, University of Wisconsin and Washington University.
  • Closed-loop design of polymers with adaptive networks for extreme mechanics - Dartmouth College, Boston University, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Chicago and University of California, Berkeley.
  • Informed design of epitaxial organic electronics and photonics - Carnegie Mellon University, University of Michigan and Princeton University.
  • Magneto-electro-optically coupled hybrid metamaterial thin film platform for photonic integrated circuits - Purdue University.
  • DNA-nanocarbon hybrid materials for perception-based, analyte-agnostic sensing - Lehigh University, Sloan Kettering Institute and NIST.
  • AI-enabled automated design of ultrastrong and ultraelastic metallic alloys - University of Michigan, Arizona State University and University of Nevado, Reno.
  • Hybrid materials for superfluorescent quantum emitters - North Carolina State University, Duke University and University of North Carolina.
  • Discovery of novel magnetic materials through pseudospin control - University of Wisconsin, West Virginia University and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.
  • Data-driven discovery of the processing genome for heterogenous superalloy microstructures - University of Southern California; University of California, Irvine; University of California, Santa Barbara; and NIST.
  • Accelerated discovery of sustainable bioplastics: automated, tunable, integrated design, processing and modeling - University of Washington; University of Vermont; Duke University; University of Colorado Boulder; NIST; 3M; Clean Production Action; Microsoft Research; and Blue Dot Sea Farms.
  • Rational design of redox-responsive materials for critical element separations - University of Illinois and University of Minnesota.
  • Discovery, development, design and additive manufacturing of multi-principal-element hexagonal-close-packed structural alloys - University of California, Berkeley.
  • Developing and Harnessing the Platform of Quasi-One-Dimensional Topological Materials for Novel Functionalities and Devices - Ohio State University; The University of Texas at Dallas; University of California, Berkeley; Rice University; Air Force Research Laboratory; Lakeshore Cryotronics; and Halliburton.
  • Computationally driven discovery and synthesis of 2D materials through selective etching - Auburn University, Tuskegee University, Missouri University of Science and Technology.
  • Programmable design, synthesis and Forensics of Soft Materials - University of North Carolina and Carnegie Mellon University.
  • Accelerated design, discovery and deployment of electronic phase transitions (ADEPT) - University of Notre Dame; Northwestern University; Duke University; Georgia Institute of Technology; NIST; Samsung; Micron; and Intel.
  • Establishing a molecular interaction framework to design and predict modern polymer semiconductor assembly - Georgia Institute of Technology, North Carolina State University and NIST.
  • Synthetic machines from feedback-controlled active matter - University of California, Santa Barbara and Brandeis University.
  • GOALI: Designing materials for next-generation spintronic devices - Purdue University; University of California, Irvine; University of Nebraska; University of Arizona; Air Force Research Laboratory; and IBM.
  • Designing coherence and entanglement in perovskite quantum dot assemblies - Purdue University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Southern California.
  • Design of fast energy storage pseudocapacitive materials - UCLA and Stanford University.

nsf.gov

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 30, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Zahm speaks in front of the top of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missle shroud at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Aug. 16, 2023.
Inside the Delicate Art of Maintaining America's Aging Nuclear Weapons
September 20, 2023
These are the world's brightest-known fluorescent materials. They are called small-molecule, ionic isolation lattices, or SMILES, and were created in a laboratory at Indiana University and supported by NSF's Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future program.
NSF Invests $72.5M to Design Revolutionary Materials
September 20, 2023
Semiconductors
NSF and Partners Invest $45M in Future of Semiconductors
September 19, 2023
Related Stories
Turbo Fil Production Space Expansion
Operations
TurboFil Expands Development and Demonstration Facility
A Chevron LNG processing plant is under construction on Barrow Island, Western Australia, April 11, 2016.
Operations
Chevron Says Australian LNG Plant is Back to Full Production after 3 Days at 80% Output
Deal
Operations
Iowa Spring Acquires Northeast Spring
Glass
Operations
Press Glass Will Invest $155M to Expand Virginia Plant
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 30, 2023
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Zahm speaks in front of the top of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missle shroud at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
Inside the Delicate Art of Maintaining America's Aging Nuclear Weapons
It's been almost eight decades since a nuclear weapon has been fired in war.
September 20, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
NSF and Partners Invest $45M in Future of Semiconductors
New research and education awards will engage talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing.
September 19, 2023
Maintenance
Operations
ITT, Hexagon Join Forces to Enhance Industrial Equipment Monitoring Solutions
The companies share data to create a holistic view of potential disruptions.
September 19, 2023
Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an event, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in New York.
Operations
Microsoft's Chief Product Exec to Step Down
He was behind the Surface devices and Windows 11.
September 19, 2023
Glass
Operations
Press Glass Will Invest $155M to Expand Virginia Plant
The expansion will add 335 jobs.
September 18, 2023
A Chevron LNG processing plant is under construction on Barrow Island, Western Australia, April 11, 2016.
Operations
Chevron Says Australian LNG Plant is Back to Full Production after 3 Days at 80% Output
A turbine tripped at the plant last week.
September 18, 2023
Deal
Operations
Iowa Spring Acquires Northeast Spring
The deal expands Iowa Spring's capabilities as a supplier of precision-made springs.
September 18, 2023
A help-wanted sign posted in a storefront in Bedford, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022.
Labor
Job Ads Must Include Pay Rates Under New State Law
The measure will apply to all employers with at least four workers.
September 18, 2023
Simulation serves a quality-measurement workflow early on by predicting material behavior and testing design parameters. A final CT production scan of this automotive charging inlet also informs the simulation about new variations and manufacturing distortions.
Operations
How CT Data Analysis is Helping TE Connectivity Attain End-to-End Quality Inspection
The manufacturer gains critical insights using Volume Graphics software throughout design, simulation and manufacturing.
September 15, 2023
Schneider Electric headquarters, Rueil-Malmaison, France, Aug. 2023.
Operations
Schneider Electric Unveils West Texas Manufacturing Plant
The facility will produce custom-designed low-voltage and medium-voltage electrical products.
September 15, 2023
I Stock 1486965695
Operations
Leading Aluminum Industry Event Comes to Nashville in October
Get ready to explore the future of the aluminum industry.
September 15, 2023
Saddler Klaus Bensmann works in his store in Bad Hindelang, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Bensmann produces tailored leather trousers and vests with hand embroidery.
Operations
A German Tailor Who Makes Bespoke Lederhosen is in High Demand Ahead of Oktoberfest
Bensmann does things the old-school way.
September 15, 2023
Ap23250561109279
Operations
Johnson & Johnson Ditching its Script Logo After More than 130 Years
The original script was based on co-founder James Wood Johnson's signature.
September 14, 2023
Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Company speaks to reporters about the UAW contract talks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Automotive
Detroit Automakers, Auto Workers Remain Far from Deal as End-of-Day Strike Deadline Approaches
The union is demanding a 36% boost in pay.
September 14, 2023