Iowa Spring Expands Manufacturing Capability Through Acquisition of Northeast Spring

The acquisition expands Iowa Spring's presence as a supplier of precision-made springs.

Sep 18, 2023
Iowa Spring announced that it has acquired Northeast Spring of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The acquisition of Northeast Spring closed on September 15 and expands Iowa Spring's presence as a supplier of precision-made springs for the overhead door, construction, agriculture and recreational equipment industries across the globe.

Northeast Spring is a family-owned and operated business that has supplied high-quality, custom-made springs for over 25 years. Primarily serving the overhead door industry, Northeast Spring operations include both its Reading, Pennsylvania headquarters as well as its Villa Rica, Georgia facility. The company name and management team will remain intact with founder John O'Leary remaining onboard for the next three years to ensure a smooth transition.

Following the acquisition, Iowa Spring President & CEO Tim Bianco will oversee operations of Northeast Spring in addition to its three existing facilities: the original Iowa Spring facility, its recent 55,000 square foot nearby expansion facility and its sister company Southern Atlantic Spring of Granite Quarry, North Carolina.

The companies' combined capabilities will position the Iowa Spring group to provide a wide depth and breadth of high quality, custom manufactured springs while maintaining a "customer-centric" focus.

iowaspring.com

nespring.com

