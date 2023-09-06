Honeywell, Arbin Instruments Team Up to Revolutionize Large Scale Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing

Honeywell today enhanced its Battery Manufacturing Excellence Platform (MXP) for lithium-ion battery manufacturers and gigafactories through a collaboration with Arbin Instruments to integrate an advanced autonomous formation system. This solution addresses battery manufacturers’ need to increase throughput of battery cells while reducing floor space and saving energy costs.

“Our patented new formation technology provides high precision battery cycling formation with reduced capital footprint with high energy efficiency,” said Dr. John Zhang, president and CEO of Arbin Instruments. “Combining this with Honeywell’s abundant offerings in automation, safety, controls, and scalability provides an effective solution available for the market.”

Arbin is globally known for its battery testing stations for more than 30 years. This new autonomous solution capitalises on Arbin’s abilities from its patented formation equipment utilising efficient high-power connected regenerative charging/discharging. The system reduces the required equipment, energy, facility heat load, and floor space for end users in gigafactories.

Honeywell’s MXP is an end-to-end digitalisation solution designed specifically for the unique needs of battery manufacturing. When paired with Arbin’s systems, the MXP optimises dynamic performance assessment and lithium-ion battery cell formation and finishing. Real-time data analytics enable fast performance feedback to predecessor operations for confirmations, refinements, and quality corrections.

“Honeywell’s advanced autonomous formation systems will enable lithium-ion battery manufacturers to accelerate the world’s transition to renewables and electrification by increasing yields of their facilities,” said Brian Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer of Honeywell Projects & Automation Systems. “Collaborating with Arbin allows Honeywell to provide an end-to-end approach for gigafactory operators in need of cost-effective, quality battery production.”

Arbin Instruments is a global leader in manufacturing test equipment for batteries and other energy storage applications. They invest nearly half their profits back into R&D to set industry trends and stay ahead of the competition. Arbin Instruments has offices around the world in Germany, China, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan, along with their headquarters in College Station, Texas.

