Elevate Celebrates Expansion Following Rebrand

Elevate, the provider of commercial roofing, wall and lining systems, is celebrating plant improvements, new manufacturing locations, capital investments, vertical integration and supply chain improvements since its acquisition by Holcim and subsequent rebrand in June 2022.

Plant Improvements and New Locations

Since the acquisition, Elevate has grown through strategic investment in operational improvements, increasing manufacturing capacity and establishing new locations. Expanded production of metal roofing products is underway at plants in Corsicana, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida, and asphalt production is also expanding to the West Coast to meet growing market demand.

Additionally, a new state-of-the-art facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, is slated to open later this year, providing expanded ISOGARD and metal production, as well as establishing a new distribution center to better serve customers in the West.

In response to customer feedback, the brand has also reactivated EcoWhite EPDM and RubberGard EPDM SA, providing customers with time-tested and proven solutions for reflective EPDM and self-adhered roofing membranes.

Capital Investments and Vertical Integration

Growth and improvement strategies extend beyond plant expansion and product innovation. Elevate is making capital investments and prioritizing vertical integration, with plans to expand the types of products produced at the Prescott, Arkansas, EPDM plant and the Muscle Shoals, Alabama, TPO facility.

Holcim has invested $25 million to modernize infrastructure at Prescott – by teammate count, the largest of all Holcim Building Envelope plants. The enhancements aim to improve safety, quality and production capacity by automating processes and removing ergonomic challenges, without cutting jobs or raising costs. Investments of nearly $12 million have also been made at the Muscle Shoals plant to streamline Elevate TPO SA production by converting to a single-step process with in-line coating.

Leveraging technologies through acquisitions is another key element of this journey. The acquisitions of Malarkey Roofing Products, Polymers Sealants North America and Duro-Last continue to strengthen the full line of Holcim Building Envelope product offerings, expertise and knowledge in roofing technology and vertical integration.

Supply Chain Improvements

The final component of Elevate's growth strategy involves logistical improvements to its supply chain. By diversifying suppliers of raw materials and sourcing from multiple vendors, Elevate has increased the reliability of its supply chain and is helping to keep costs more manageable for customers.

