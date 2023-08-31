Plastic Omnium to Set Up Largest Hydrogen Storage Production Plant in Michigan

Plastic Omnium announced plans to build the largest North American hydrogen storage manufacturing plant in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, to supply a major American automaker.

The group will design, develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage systems for medium and heavy-duty zero emissions mobility. In addition, a state-of-the-art validation and prototyping lab will be commissioned to ensure product safety and customer support.

The project is expected to represent a total capital investment of around $170 million and create 175 high-tech manufacturing jobs. It will be supported by the Michigan Economic Development Cooperation (MEDC) up to $7.4 million. In addition to the fundings committed by the state, Genesee County and Grand Blanc Township are committed to investing in the infrastructure and workforce development for the project.

This future 200,000-square-foot plant, with an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 high-pressure hydrogen vessels, will be commissioned at the end of 2026 with the ambition to be 100% carbon neutral.

Laurent Favre, Chief Executive Officer of Plastic Omnium: “We are excited to launch the construction of our first hydrogen mega-plant in the United States, in Michigan, the heart of the automotive industry. This investment follows Plastic Omnium's record $2 billion order from a major U.S. automaker earlier this year, which confirms our leadership as a key technology partner for US sustainable mobility players.”

Plastic Omnium employs around 1,000 people in Michigan at its facilities in Adrian, Huron and Detroit.

