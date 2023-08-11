AMETEK, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. Combine to Create Business

The new Bison will offer accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.

Aug 11, 2023
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions and the former Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. combined to create a more robust, customer-centric business named Bison.

The newly created Bison, a business of AMETEK, Inc., will provide a broader range of high-quality products, customization and integration support, accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.

An Expanded Portfolio

For more than 100 years, AMETEK DFS has designed and manufactured fluid-moving and mechanical drive solutions tailored for a variety of applications. Its brands include:

  • Lamb Vacuum Motors
  • Nautilair Combustion Blowers
  • Prestolite Motors Brushed DC Motors
  • ROTRON Regenerative Blowers
  • ROTRON Transportation Pumps and Motors
  • Windjammer Brushless Blowers

For more than 60 years, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. has designed and manufactured fractional and integral horsepower electric motors, gear motors and reducers, washdown motors and a variety of accessories. 

Design Expertise, Customizable Solutions and Integration Support

The combined companies bring together hundreds of years of cumulative design expertise. The newly consolidated engineering team understands application technology challenges and provides customers with dedicated, tailored solutions in a greater number of markets and use cases. 

Bison engineers will continue to leverage their vast application and market knowledge to integrate customized solutions seamlessly into customers’ subsystems, ensuring that end products not only function properly, but that performance is also optimized.

Accelerated Time to Production

With three state-of-the-art-engineering laboratories in Kent, Ohio; Shanghai, China; and St. Charles, Illinois, Bison can help customers accelerate time to production by expediting performance tests, agency qualifications and rapid prototyping.

Global Insights and Worldwide Manufacturing Flexibility

Though the blended business unit is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, Bison brings global insights to customers through an international network supported by global sales offices and research facilities. Additionally, customers have expanded global manufacturing options for better lead times and support.

Bison manufactures products in AMETEK facilities in Whitsett, NC and St. Charles, IL in the U.S. as well as in Reynosa, Mexico and Shanghai, China.

“By combining the strengths of AMETEK DFS and Bison Gear and Engineering Corp., the new Bison business will meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide in various industries and applications, including agriculture, combustion, construction, energy, floorcare, food and beverage, industrial machinery, medical, motion control and more,” said Matt Fuss, Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager at Bison.

