Raytheon Technologies Delivers Fourth Combat-Ready Laser Weapon to U.S. Air Force

The new palletized laser weapon is known as "H4."

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 12, 2023
Raytheon's palletized laser weapon is the first 10-kilowatt laser built to U.S. military specifications in a stand-alone configuration that can be moved and mounted anywhere it’s needed.
Raytheon's palletized laser weapon is the first 10-kilowatt laser built to U.S. military specifications in a stand-alone configuration that can be moved and mounted anywhere it’s needed.
Raytheon Technologies

Last fall, the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and Raytheon Technologies successfully tested the Air Force's first palletized high-energy laser weapon during four days of continuous live-fire exercises at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The new palletized laser weapon was the first 10-kilowatt laser built to U.S. military specifications in a stand-alone configuration that can be moved and mounted anywhere it's needed.

Known as "H4," it is the fourth operational laser weapon system that Raytheon Technologies has delivered to the Air Force and is the eighth total system the company has delivered to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The palletized laser weapon, aimed at protecting people and assets against short-range aerial threats, passed the Air Force's Test and Assessment plan. This included multiple days of live-fire exercises to acquire, target, track and destroy drone targets in short-range attack, swarm attack, and long-range threat scenarios.

"Anywhere the Air Force sees a threat from drones, they now have four proven laser weapons that can be deployed to stop asymmetrical threats," said Michael Hofle, senior director of High-Energy Lasers at Raytheon Technologies. "Whether it's on a fixed location, a flatbed or even a pickup, these laser weapons are compact, rugged and ready to go. That's why we're proud to support the Air Force's effort to provide this new tech to the personnel who need it in the field, who can trust and be confident in the system's capabilities."

Small enough to fit in the bed of a pickup truck, the laser weapon system comprises a high-energy laser weapon module, a long-range EO/IR sensor that also serves as the beam director, thermal control, internal electrical power, and targeting software—all packaged together for use in the toughest combat environments.

It is operated with a laptop and a video game-style controller, and it can plug into a long list of existing air defense, and command and control systems to provide a needed layer of defense.

The palletized laser weapon system was built in the world's first laser weapon factory in McKinney, Texas, and delivered to the Life Cycle Management Center nine months after receipt of order.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
Raytheon's palletized laser weapon is the first 10-kilowatt laser built to U.S. military specifications in a stand-alone configuration that can be moved and mounted anywhere it’s needed.
Raytheon Technologies Delivers Fourth Combat-Ready Laser Weapon to U.S. Air Force
June 12, 2023
Ap23160679621262
Smokestack Implosion at Defunct Detroit Trash Incinerator Ends Decades of Stink
June 12, 2023
Ap23160682767310
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' Resurfaces After a Record 100 Days Living Underwater
June 12, 2023
Related Stories
Handshake
Operations
AqueoUS Vets Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company
Manufacturing
Operations
Manufacturers Say Regulatory Onslaught Stifling Growth
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Operations
Superlubricity Coating Could Reduce Economic Losses from Friction, Wear
Recarbon
Operations
JEC Composites Startup Booster Winner Announced
More in Operations
Range Grassfed Beef Jerky from Catteneo Bros.
Operations
Insider Q&A: How to Run a 75-Year-Old Family Jerky Business
The challenges of keeping a family business afloat, why they only source U.S. meat, potential threats from emerging plant-based jerky and plans for National Jerky Day 2023.
June 12, 2023
Ap23160679621262
Operations
Smokestack Implosion at Defunct Detroit Trash Incinerator Ends Decades of Stink
Clouds of dust from the impact rose just after dawn Sunday.
June 12, 2023
Ap23160682767310
Operations
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' Resurfaces After a Record 100 Days Living Underwater
The diving explorer and medical researcher shattered the previous mark of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes.
June 12, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Building Trust and Skills in the Age of Automation
Many workers overestimate how quickly technology is taking over the plant floor.
June 9, 2023
Handshake
Operations
AqueoUS Vets Expands National Presence with Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company
The acquisition gives AqueoUS Vets an East Coast base of operations.
June 9, 2023
Manufacturing
Operations
Manufacturers Say Regulatory Onslaught Stifling Growth
Only 67% of manufacturers are positive about their own company’s outlook.
June 9, 2023
I Stock 851882524
Operations
How Can Manufacturing CEOs Find Peace and Profitability Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty?
One of manufacturing leaders’ biggest concerns right now is understanding the true lead times of suppliers so they can stay economically viable and relevant.
June 8, 2023
Change
Operations
Word on the Street ...
Industry experts — your peers among them — share best practices in a period of uncertainty.
June 8, 2023
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Operations
Superlubricity Coating Could Reduce Economic Losses from Friction, Wear
Affecting a variety of systems from vehicle drive trains to wind and hydroelectric turbines.
June 8, 2023
Entegris
Operations
Entegris Breaks Ground on Semiconductor Manufacturing Center in Colorado
The 100,000-square-foot facility will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control and Advanced Materials Handling divisions.
June 8, 2023
Northrop
Operations
Northrop Grumman to Produce New Maritime Navigation Sensor for U.S. Navy
The new AN/WSN-12 ISM is a key component of the U.S. Navy’s AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System.
June 8, 2023
Low Res Recipe6
Operations
Robot 'Chef' Recreates Recipes After Watching Videos
At the end of the experiment, the robot came up with another recipe on its own.
June 7, 2023
Palmetto's plant in Saluda, S.C.
Operations
Palmetto Gourmet Foods Plans $100M Expansion
The company expects to add 700 jobs over the next five years.
June 7, 2023
Centaur
Operations
Teledyne Delivers 1000th Unmanned Tactical Robot to U.S. Army
The MTRS Inc II robot is a medium-sized UGV that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify, and dispose of hazards.
June 7, 2023
Recarbon
Operations
JEC Composites Startup Booster Winner Announced
The winning startup, Recarbon, gives new value to carbon fiber wastes.
June 7, 2023