Superlubricity Coating Could Reduce Economic Losses from Friction, Wear

Affecting a variety of systems from vehicle drive trains to wind and hydroelectric turbines.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Jun 8, 2023
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Carlos Jones/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have invented a coating that could dramatically reduce friction in common load-bearing systems with moving parts, from vehicle drive trains to wind and hydroelectric turbines.

It reduces the friction of steel rubbing on steel at least a hundredfold. The novel ORNL coating could help grease a U.S. economy that each year loses more than $1 trillion to friction and wear — equivalent to 5% of the gross national product.

“When components are sliding past each other, there’s friction and wear,” said Jun Qu, leader of ORNL’s Surface Engineering and Tribology group.

Tribology, from the Greek word for rubbing, is the science and technology of interacting surfaces in relative motion, such as gears and bearings.

“If we reduce friction, we can reduce energy consumption. If we reduce wear, we can elongate the life span of the system for better durability and reliability," Qu said.

With ORNL colleagues Chanaka Kumara and Michael Lance, Qu led a study published in Materials Today Nano about a coating composed of carbon nanotubes that imparts superlubricity to sliding parts.

Superlubricity is the property of showing virtually no resistance to sliding; its hallmark is a coefficient of friction less than 0.01. In comparison, when dry metals slide past each other, the coefficient of friction is around 0.5. With an oil lubricant, the coefficient of friction falls to about 0.1. However, the ORNL coating reduced the coefficient of friction far below the cutoff for superlubricity, to as low as 0.001.

“Our main achievement is we make superlubricity feasible for the most common applications,” Qu said. “Before, you’d only see it in either nanoscale or specialty environments.”

For the study, Kumara grew carbon nanotubes on steel plates. With a machine called a tribometer, he and Qu made the plates rub against each other to generate carbon-nanotube shavings.

The multiwalled carbon nanotubes coat the steel, repel corrosive moisture and function as a lubricant reservoir. When they are first deposited, the vertically aligned carbon nanotubes stand on the surface like blades of grass. When steel parts slide past each other, they essentially “cut the grass.”

Each blade is hollow but made of multiple layers of rolled graphene, an atomically thin sheet of carbon arranged in adjacent hexagons like chicken wire. The fractured carbon nanotube debris from the shaving is redeposited onto the contact surface, forming a graphene-rich tribofilm that reduces friction to nearly zero.

Making the carbon nanotubes is a multistep process.

“First, we need to activate the steel surface to produce tiny structures, on the size scale of nanometers. Second, we need to provide a carbon source to grow the carbon nanotubes,” Kumara said.

He heated a stainless-steel disk to form metal-oxide particles on the surface. Then he used chemical vapor deposition to introduce carbon in the form of ethanol so that metal-oxide particles can stitch carbon there, atom by atom in the form of nanotubes.

The new nanotubes do not provide superlubricity until they are damaged.

“The carbon nanotubes are destroyed in the rubbing but become a new thing,” Qu said. “The key part is those fractured carbon nanotubes are pieces of graphene. Those graphene pieces are smeared and connected to the contact area, becoming what we call tribofilm, a coating formed during the process. Then both contact surfaces are covered by some graphene-rich coating. Now, when they rub each other, it’s graphene on graphene.”

The presence of even one drop of oil is crucial to achieving superlubricity. 

“We tried it without oil; it didn’t work,” Qu said. “The reason is, without oil, friction removes the carbon nanotubes too aggressively. Then the tribofilm cannot form nicely or survive long. It’s like an engine without oil. It smokes in a few minutes, whereas one with oil can easily run for years.”

The ORNL coating’s superior slipperiness has staying power. Superlubricity persisted in tests of more than 500,000 rubbing cycles. Kumara tested the performances for continuous sliding over three hours, then one day and later 12 days.

“We still got superlubricity,” Kumara said. “It’s stable.”

Using electron microscopy, Kumara examined the mowed fragments to prove that tribological wear had severed the carbon nanotubes. To independently confirm that rubbing had shortened the nanotubes, ORNL co-author Lance used Raman spectroscopy, a technique that measures vibrational energy, which is related to the atomic bonding and crystal structure of a material.

“Tribology is a very old field, but modern science and engineering provided a new scientific approach to advance technology in this area,” Qu said. “The fundamental understanding has been shallow until the last maybe 20 years, when tribology got a new life. More recently, scientists and engineers really came together to use the more advanced material characterization technologies — that’s an ORNL strength. Tribology is very multidisciplinary. No one is an expert in everything. Therefore, in tribology, the key to success is collaboration.”

He added, “Somewhere, you can find a scientist with expertise in carbon nanotubes, a scientist with expertise in tribology, a scientist with expertise in materials characterization. But they are isolated. Here at ORNL, we are together.”

ORNL’s tribology teams have done award-winning work that has attracted industrial partnerships and licensing. In 2014, an ionic anti-wear additive for fuel-efficient engine lubricants, developed by ORNL, General Motors, Shell Global Solutions and Lubrizol, won an R&D 100 award. ORNL’s collaborators were Qu, Huimin Luo, Sheng Dai, Peter Blau, Todd Toops, Brian West and Bruce Bunting. The Vehicle Technologies Office in DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, or EERE, sponsored the research.

Similarly, the work described in the current paper was a finalist for an R&D 100 award in 2020. And the researchers have applied for a patent of their novel superlubricity coating.

“Next, we hope to partner with industry to write a joint proposal to DOE to test, mature and license the technology,” Qu said. “In a decade we’d like to see improved high-performance vehicles and power plants with less energy lost to friction and wear.”

Latest in Operations
I Stock 851882524
How Can Manufacturing CEOs Find Peace and Profitability Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty?
June 8, 2023
Change
Word on the Street...
June 8, 2023
Jun Qu of ORNL shows stainless-steel disks before (silver) and after (black) coating with carbon nanotubes that provide superlubricity.
Superlubricity Coating Could Reduce Economic Losses from Friction, Wear
June 8, 2023
Low Res Recipe6
Robot 'Chef' Recreates Recipes After Watching Videos
June 7, 2023
Related Stories
Recarbon
Operations
JEC Composites Startup Booster Winner Announced
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch at the Apple event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015.
Operations
Apple Expected to Unveil Sleek, Pricey Headset
Plastic
Operations
Polymer Resources Completes Significant Expansion at NY Compounding Facility
Norwalt Opens Tampa Facility 2
Operations
Norwalt Opens Facility in Tampa, Expanding Footprint and Capacity
More in Operations
I Stock 851882524
Operations
How Can Manufacturing CEOs Find Peace and Profitability Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty?
One of manufacturing leaders’ biggest concerns right now is understanding the true lead times of suppliers so they can stay economically viable and relevant.
June 8, 2023
Change
Operations
Word on the Street...
Industry experts -- your peers among them -- share best practices in a period of uncertainty.
June 8, 2023
Low Res Recipe6
Operations
Robot 'Chef' Recreates Recipes After Watching Videos
At the end of the experiment, the robot came up with another recipe on its own.
June 7, 2023
Palmetto's plant in Saluda, S.C.
Operations
Palmetto Gourmet Foods Plans $100M Expansion
The company expects to add 700 jobs over the next five years.
June 7, 2023
Centaur
Operations
Teledyne Delivers 1000th Unmanned Tactical Robot to U.S. Army
The MTRS Inc II robot is a medium-sized UGV that provides a standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify, and dispose of hazards.
June 7, 2023
Recarbon
Operations
JEC Composites Startup Booster Winner Announced
The winning startup, Recarbon, gives new value to carbon fiber wastes.
June 7, 2023
Reinforced Concrete Testand Model Images 960x600 V1
Operations
New Building Standard Paves the Way for Collapse-Resistant Structures
Disproportionate collapse has always been a risk for large buildings, but the events are rare.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 909699632
Operations
Pet Food Manufacturing Equipment Goes Up for Auction
The assets include fillers, robotics, palletizers and sleeve machines.
June 5, 2023
Common Wealth Crush's facility rests in the Virginia Metalcrafters Historic District.
Operations
Startup Winemaker Restores a Historic Manufacturing Hub
LISTEN (4:25): The historic district dates back to 1890.
June 5, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch at the Apple event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015.
Operations
Apple Expected to Unveil Sleek, Pricey Headset
Is it the device VR has been looking for?
June 5, 2023
Form Factory 1 held a groundbreaking and beam signing ceremony in Weirton, West Virginia last Friday.
Operations
Iron-Air Battery Factory Breaks Ground in West Virginia
The company is developing a new class of cost-effective, multi-day energy storage systems.
June 2, 2023
Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigation canal, Maricopa, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022.
Operations
Drought, Water Use Lead to Halt on New Construction Near Phoenix
The restrictions could affect some of the city's fastest-growing suburbs.
June 2, 2023
For bond quality testing, Scanning Acoustic Microscopy offers greater accuracy and reliability than traditional helium leak testing.
Operations
Advanced SAM Validates Integrity of Diffusion Bonds
For bond quality testing, Scanning Acoustic Microscopy offers accuracy and reliability.
June 2, 2023
Plastic
Operations
Polymer Resources Completes Significant Expansion at NY Compounding Facility
The company upgraded an existing building to support a 40% increase in overall compounding capacity.
June 2, 2023
A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Operations
Adidas Puts Yeezy Shoes Back on Sale
The company cut ties with Kanye West months ago.
June 1, 2023