Reynolds Announces Plans for Advanced Water Recycling Facility

The plant is projected to save more than 60 million gallons of water annually.

Industrial Media Staff
May 24, 2023
Water
iStock

Reynolds American Inc., the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, announced that one of its operating companies has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources to construct a water reclamation plant on-site at the expansive Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, N.C. 

NextEra Energy Resources' WaterHub installation at Tobaccoville is projected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water a year, equivalent to the annual water supply of approximately 550 average U.S. households.

The WaterHub at the Reynolds Operations Center will be one of a few projects of its size designed to capture a combined wastewater stream from the plant, treat it to North Carolina reclaim water standards and then reintroduce it as intake water for the factory utilities, reducing the use of valuable drinking water at the facility.

"This project is not only a first for Reynolds, but for the entire global BAT Group and is an important step toward reaching Reynolds' water stewardship targets for 2025," said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president of operations at the Reynolds organization. "Through the WaterHub, Reynolds is playing its part in the BAT Group's progress against its goal of 35% less water withdrawn across global operations."

NextEra Energy Resources' WaterHub installation includes plans to break ground on the project in Tobaccoville in the fall of 2023. The project is forecasted to be finalized and fully operational by the end of 2024.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 963861508
Four Steps to Manufacturing Gluten-Free Products Safely
May 24, 2023
Food Image
7 Ways to Get ROI from Robotics Integration in Manufacturing
May 24, 2023
Aliaxis Acquires Valencia 1210x908
Aliaxis to Acquire Valencia Pipe's Manufacturing Division
May 23, 2023
Agas
A-Gas Partners with Chemours to License FM Fire Test Data for HFC-227ea
May 23, 2023
Related Stories
Rendering of the future Applied Materials Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization (EPIC) Center
Operations
Applied Materials Launches Multibillion-Dollar R&D Platform in Silicon Valley
The animal rights group Animal Outlook says that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, and one of their investors shot pictures and video documenting the abuse last year.
Operations
Tyson Foods Farm Accused of Mistreating Chickens
Emerson
Operations
Emerson Now Accepting Applications for Discrete Automation Scholarship
Abb Ai Enabled Item Picker
Operations
ABB Predicts Top U.S. Robotics Trends
More in Operations
I Stock 963861508
Operations
Four Steps to Manufacturing Gluten-Free Products Safely
Food manufacturers must follow stringent processes for making and packaging gluten-free products
May 24, 2023
Food Image
Operations
7 Ways to Get ROI from Robotics Integration in Manufacturing
Business leaders are facing difficult decisions in regards to automation and robotics.
May 24, 2023
Aliaxis Acquires Valencia 1210x908
Operations
Aliaxis to Acquire Valencia Pipe's Manufacturing Division
The deal will expand the company's operations in the Western U.S.
May 23, 2023
Agas
Operations
A-Gas Partners with Chemours to License FM Fire Test Data for HFC-227ea
HFC-227ea is a widely accepted replacement for Halon 1301.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 38 01 Am
Operations
Volition Raises $11M to Scale 'the World's Largest Industrial Parts Marketplace'
The company says its data engine has uploaded and standardized an unprecedented amount of product content.
May 23, 2023
Alps
Operations
ALPS Experiment Starts Searching for Dark Matter
It will use 24 recycled superconducting magnets from the HERA accelerator and an intense laser beam.
May 23, 2023
Rendering of the future Applied Materials Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization (EPIC) Center
Operations
Applied Materials Launches Multibillion-Dollar R&D Platform in Silicon Valley
To accelerate semiconductor innovation.
May 23, 2023
Asheboro Facility
Operations
Energizer to Invest $43 Million in Manufacturing in North Carolina
The move will also create 144 jobs over the next three years and 178 total jobs over five years.
May 22, 2023
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va.
Trade
China Tells Tech Manufacturers to Stop Using Micron Chips, Stepping Up Feud with U.S.
Micron products have "serious network security risks," the Cyberspace Administration of China said.
May 22, 2023
The Bernard Laboratories production line.
Software
Chemical Contract Manufacturer Uses Software to Reduce Administrative Overhead
Bernard Laboratories, a contract manufacturer of industrial chemicals from Cincinnati, drastically reduces the time spent on administrative tasks thanks to manufacturing software.
May 19, 2023
Ajax Ceco Erie Press Tc1000
Operations
Selecting the Right Stretch Forming Equipment for Your Application
Stretch forming can create stronger parts, increase production and reduce processing steps.
May 19, 2023
An old factory building in Highland Park, Mich., a small Detroit enclave is seen on May 9, 2023.
Automotive
Detroit Enclave Built on Auto Industry Struggles Under $20M Water Debt
The once thriving auto manufacturing town is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy because it cannot pay its bills.
May 19, 2023
Ap23135317229304
Operations
Developer Proposes $5B Man-Made 'Moon' in Dubai
The MOON would sit on a pedestal-like circular building beneath it and would glow at night.
May 19, 2023
Frankmobile Side View
Operations
Oscar Mayer Renames its 'Wienermobile' After 87 Years
The "Frankmobile" reflects the company's new, 100% beef recipe.
May 18, 2023
The animal rights group Animal Outlook says that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, and one of their investors shot pictures and video documenting the abuse last year.
Operations
Tyson Foods Farm Accused of Mistreating Chickens
Tyson said it cut ties with the farm after it uncovered animal welfare issues.
May 18, 2023