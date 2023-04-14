First "Green" Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility Opens in Maryland

Self-storage is a low impact land use with very low generation of traffic and trash.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 14, 2023
Frederick Md Life Storage 900
Diamond Point Development, LLC

Diamond Point Development, LLC (DPD), in partnership with The Ardent Companies recently opened the first "green" climate-controlled self-storage facility in Frederick, Maryland. Formerly the Frederick Indoor Sports Center, the conversion into a 100,000-square-foot Life Storage is now complete.

Self-storage is a low impact land use with very low generation of traffic and trash. In addition, there is little drain on city services such as water, sanitation, life services and police.

The project's developers, Jason Sommer and Aaron Sommer, Diamond Point Development, are outspoken proponents of renewable energy and always looking for ways reduce their carbon footprint.

"At most climate-controlled self-storage facilities, the greatest environmental impact is caused by the use of electricity to power the heating and air conditioning. I am proud to say that Life Storage at 1845 Brookfield Court is 100% solar powered," said Jason Sommer, Diamond Point Development Principal. "Our 1,300 solar panels generate so much clean electricity; we are able to send excess energy back to Potomac energy company."

The Fredrick Life Storage development project started as an indoor sports facility's 50,000-square-foot floorplate. They added a mezzanine to expand the building's area to 100,000 gross square feet.

This two-story self-storage facility includes 74,000 rentable square feet and 700 individual storage units. To make the storing experience more comfortable and to protect customer's belongings from the elements, every unit is temperature and humidity controlled.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
I Stock 1210931291
Merck Subsidiary Plans $300M U.S. Expansion
April 12, 2023
Columbia
HII Awarded $567M Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines
April 12, 2023
Engineered multi-use, steel rack is designed to prevent damage of large automotive parts during shipping, while maximizing storage density.
Preventing Auto Part Damage with Custom Reusable Steel Shipping Rack
April 12, 2023
Related Stories
Desktop waterjet cutter creating parts out of carbon fiber.
Operations
The Alternative to Outsourcing: How New Subtractive Tools are Enabling Manufacturers to Keep Processes In-House
Greenerd 2 Press Cell Nr
Operations
Greenerd Designs, Engineers New Two-Press Production Cell for Lights-Out Operations
Engineered multi-use, steel rack is designed to prevent damage of large automotive parts during shipping, while maximizing storage density.
Operations
Preventing Auto Part Damage with Custom Reusable Steel Shipping Rack
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Metalx
Operations
Company Shops $200M Midwest Aluminum Rolling Slab Facility
They are looking for a home for a factory poised to create 100 new jobs.
April 14, 2023
Water flows through an irrigation canal with a turbine at Ralston Reservoir in Arvada Colo. on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Operations
Mini Hydro Company Raises $18M to Generate Power in Canals
The company places small turbines in irrigation canals.
April 14, 2023
Desktop waterjet cutter creating parts out of carbon fiber.
Operations
The Alternative to Outsourcing: How New Subtractive Tools are Enabling Manufacturers to Keep Processes In-House
Manufacturers, fabricators and engineers of any size can use new affordable tools.
April 14, 2023
Emerson headquarters, St. Louis.
Operations
Emerson to Acquire National Instruments for $8.2B
The deal will bolster Emerson's position in the test and measurement market.
April 13, 2023
I Stock 1210931291
Operations
Merck Subsidiary Plans $300M U.S. Expansion
The expansion will create the world's largest integrated specialty gases facility.
April 12, 2023
Columbia
Operations
HII Awarded $567M Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines
Ultimately, the Columbia class will replace the fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.
April 12, 2023
Engineered multi-use, steel rack is designed to prevent damage of large automotive parts during shipping, while maximizing storage density.
Operations
Preventing Auto Part Damage with Custom Reusable Steel Shipping Rack
An engineered multi-use, steel rack is designed to prevent damage of large automotive parts.
April 12, 2023
I Stock 1180768860
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Slightly in February
The amount of orders remained well above the historical average.
April 11, 2023
Ap23101496742368
Operations
Tupperware, in Dire Straits, Seeks Financing to Stay Afloat
Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday.
April 11, 2023
The longevity of low-maintenance laser systems further adds to their value, increasing ROI and making replacement unnecessary for decades.
Operations
Clean Tech Lasers Promote Superior Welds
Industrial laser systems remove residue, corrosion and existing coatings.
April 11, 2023
Wienermobile
Operations
Oscar Mayer Turns the Wienermobile into a Wedding Chapel
The weddings will take place on April 15 and 16.
April 10, 2023
Kyocera
Operations
Kyocera to Acquire Construction Site in Japan for New Smart Factory
Kyocera is designing the new factory to produce fine ceramic components.
April 7, 2023
A grand opening event at the new StudioBuilt manufacturing facility in Cuero, Texas took place on Wednesday, April 5, and featured a factory tour.
Operations
Prefab Home Factory to Create 250 Jobs in Texas
The plant will make more than 600 homes every year.
April 6, 2023
Lightbulb
Operations
What Makes a Manufacturing Thought Leader?
Why your blog isn't solving any problems.
April 5, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington on Jan. 11, 2023.
Operations
Cities Will Get Nearly $200M in Grants for Pipeline Upgrades
To repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines.
April 5, 2023