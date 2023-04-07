Emerge Manufacturing Breaks Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility

Emerge plans to manufacture face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 7, 2023
Emerge Manufacturing Groundbreaking
Emerge Manufacturing

Emerge Manufacturing, which announced its launch in December 2022, successfully broke ground on its 50,000 square-foot, “made in the USA,” Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing facility in the Roselawn and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The new manufacturing plant will provide approximately 100 jobs and economic stimulus to a community population of approximately 14,000 residents, while also helping to address the country’s overdependence on offshore PPE resources for critical life-saving supplies and equipment.

Once operational, Emerge Manufacturing will produce products that will help protect and save the lives of first responders and essential workers in the health care industry and, eventually, other industries.

Emerge plans to manufacture face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks, among other PPE products. The plant will run multiple production lines, manufacturing PPE from fabric supplied by U.S. companies. Additionally, there will be space in the facility where medical professionals and others can provide training and information on health care-related topics to the community.

The manufacturing plant is expected to open mid-2024.

Cynthia Booth, a well-recognized Cincinnati business leader and veteran entrepreneur, founded Emerge Manufacturing to help bring onshore PPE manufacturing to the U.S., with a particular focus on the Roselawn and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati.

emergemfg.com

Latest in Operations
Kyocera
Kyocera to Acquire Construction Site in Japan for New Smart Factory
April 7, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1417897152
Math Saw a Dramatic Decline in Lockdown
April 4, 2023
Deal
Sure Grip Controls Acquires Industrial Electronic Controls
April 4, 2023
Related Stories
Kyocera
Operations
Kyocera to Acquire Construction Site in Japan for New Smart Factory
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington on Jan. 11, 2023.
Operations
Cities Will Get Nearly $200M in Grants for Pipeline Upgrades
Ssag 1
Operations
What is a Gear Standard Anyway?
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
A grand opening event at the new StudioBuilt manufacturing facility in Cuero, Texas took place on Wednesday, April 5, and featured a factory tour.
Operations
Prefab Home Factory to Create 250 Jobs in Texas
The plant will make more than 600 homes every year.
April 6, 2023
Lightbulb
Operations
What Makes a Manufacturing Thought Leader?
Why your blog isn't solving any problems.
April 5, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in Washington on Jan. 11, 2023.
Operations
Cities Will Get Nearly $200M in Grants for Pipeline Upgrades
To repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines.
April 5, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
Operations
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
Nearly $100 million will go toward a Wisconsin drives and services facility.
April 4, 2023
Ssag 1
Operations
What is a Gear Standard Anyway?
The answer depends on who you ask.
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1417897152
Operations
Math Saw a Dramatic Decline in Lockdown
The decline has far-reaching implications.
April 4, 2023
Deal
Operations
Sure Grip Controls Acquires Industrial Electronic Controls
The acquisition will provide expertise in electronic throttles, displays and sensor manufacturing.
April 4, 2023
I Stock 1352825153
Operations
Will You Face a Tax Bomb in Retirement?
The earlier you start defusing this potential tax bomb, the better.
April 3, 2023
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker assembles western musical instruments at a manufacturer factory in in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei province on Feb. 23, 2023.
Operations
China Factory Activity Grows at Slower Pace in March
Exporters are under pressure from weak U.S. and European demand.
March 31, 2023
Slimboom
Operations
Scientists Observe Flattest Explosion Ever Seen in Space
It challenges everything we know about explosions in space.
March 31, 2023
Unnamed (4)
Operations
Air Gap: A Critical Measurement in Hydroelectric Generator Performance
The Kaman AGT reduces the number of overhaul technician hours required to inspect and analyze.
March 31, 2023
Ra Korteks Teams (1)
Operations
Rockwell Automation Helps Modernize Machine Infrastructure at Fiber and Textiles Plant
The company faced a growing risk of unplanned downtime.
March 31, 2023
The Hoover Treated Wood Products leadership team breaks ground on a new fire-retardant wood treatment facility in Fairfield, Texas.
Operations
Hoover Breaks Ground on $9M Treated Wood Products Plant in Texas
The plant will treat fire-retardant wood products to be used in new construction.
March 29, 2023
Battery
Operations
LG Energy Solution to Build Battery Manufacturing Complex in Arizona
The $5.5 billion project is expected to break ground this year.
March 28, 2023