Emerge Manufacturing Breaks Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility

Emerge Manufacturing, which announced its launch in December 2022, successfully broke ground on its 50,000 square-foot, “made in the USA,” Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing facility in the Roselawn and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The new manufacturing plant will provide approximately 100 jobs and economic stimulus to a community population of approximately 14,000 residents, while also helping to address the country’s overdependence on offshore PPE resources for critical life-saving supplies and equipment.

Once operational, Emerge Manufacturing will produce products that will help protect and save the lives of first responders and essential workers in the health care industry and, eventually, other industries.

Emerge plans to manufacture face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks, among other PPE products. The plant will run multiple production lines, manufacturing PPE from fabric supplied by U.S. companies. Additionally, there will be space in the facility where medical professionals and others can provide training and information on health care-related topics to the community.

The manufacturing plant is expected to open mid-2024.

Cynthia Booth, a well-recognized Cincinnati business leader and veteran entrepreneur, founded Emerge Manufacturing to help bring onshore PPE manufacturing to the U.S., with a particular focus on the Roselawn and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati.

