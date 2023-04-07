Kyocera to Acquire Construction Site in Japan for New Smart Factory

Kyocera is designing the new factory to produce fine ceramic components.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 7, 2023
Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation

Kyocera Corporation announced it reached an agreement to acquire about 37 acres of land for a new smart factory at the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

Kyocera, which is reinvesting in its existing factories both in Japan and abroad, decided to build the new plant in December 2022 after determining that rising market demand will require additional production capabilities. The land purchase agreement includes a developed site of about 14 acres, where construction will begin in October 2023, and another 23-acre pre-developed site that Kyocera plans to acquire in 2024. 

In the electronics industry, demand for components is expected to keep rising alongside such trends as miniaturization, advancing semiconductor technology, the growing functionality of smartphones and other communications devices, the expansion of 5G base stations and data centers and the proliferation of new automotive innovations including ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and EV (electric vehicle) technologies. 

To meet this demand, Kyocera is designing the new factory to produce fine ceramic components used in semiconductor-related applications as well as semiconductor packages, aiming for it to begin production in 2026.

Kyocera will continue developing its business to contribute to the local community by revitalizing the economy of Nagasaki Prefecture and creating new employment opportunities. 

Overview of the new plant

  • Name: Kyocera Corporation Nagasaki Isahaya Plant (tentative)
  • Location: Minami Isahaya Industrial Park, Oguri District, Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan
  • Total investment: Approximately $466 million, based on plans through 2028
  • Total area: Approximately 37 acres 
  • Building footprint: 149,618 ft2, one building in steel construction with 6 stories
  • Floor area: 838,509 ft2
  • Construction schedule: Begin construction: 2023; Complete construction: 2025; Begin manufacturing operations: 2026
  • Products: Fine ceramic components, semiconductor packages, etc.
  • Production plan: Approximately $188 million per year estimated for 2028

global.kyocera.com

