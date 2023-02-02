STEM Careers Coalition Offering Educators No-Cost Resources to Celebrate Black STEM Leaders

The STEM Careers Coalition seeks to prepare 10 million students for the future of work by 2025.

Industrial Media Staff
Feb 2, 2023
Stem
STEM Careers Coalition

The STEM Careers Coalition – the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education – presents a curated collection of no-cost content celebrating the careers of Black leaders in STEM for use during Black History Month and beyond.

The collection of dynamic on-demand resources showcasing careers of Black professionals across an array of STEM industries and supports educators' efforts to drive deeper student engagement by connecting classroom lessons to the real-world. Discovery Education is the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

Since its founding in 2019, the STEM Careers Coalition has reached more than 6 million students in its mission to support the next generation of diverse STEM solution-seekers. To continue in the mission of reaching 10 million students by 2025, the Coalition presents a robust array of career profiles featuring diverse leaders across various industries and job roles.

Included in the curated collection are digital career profiles featuring leaders from Boeing, Capital Power, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Stanley Black & Decker and more. The career profiles also feature student activities and career preparatory materials that introduce students to the world of career planning. In addition, educator guides support teachers in integrating these resources into any lesson plan.

STEM Careers Coalition partners share a common goal of empowering educators to teach STEM effectively in the classroom with an intentional focus on racial and gender equity. Representing a range of industry sectors, the STEM Careers Coalition seeks to prepare 10 million students for the future of work by 2025 by providing equitable access to digital content and experiences that engage students in instruction, build foundational STEM knowledge and develop the critical skills students need for college and career success.

In 2022, the Coalition welcomed the following new members Charles River Laboratories, Cox, Inc., Nevada Gold Mines and PepsiCo Foundation. 

“Representation matters. Students need, and want, to see people like them in the careers of the future. The STEM Career Coalition intentionally highlights diverse leaders and perspectives as part of its broader effort to improve access to the STEM careers of the future,” said Jackie Smalls, Vice President of Social Impact Coalitions at Discovery Education. “This collection of curated content for Black History Month empowers educators to connect students to the real-world and is designed for grab-and-go use every day.” 

stemcareerscoalition.org

discoveryeducation.com

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Stem
STEM Careers Coalition Offering Educators No-Cost Resources to Celebrate Black STEM Leaders
February 2, 2023
Hand
Bioengineered Skin Grafts That Fit Like a Glove
February 1, 2023
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently visited the headquarters of Güdel Group in Langenthal, Switzerland.
Global Manufacturer Announces $10M Expansion in Michigan
January 30, 2023
Related Stories
Solutions
Operations
QAD Acquires Redzone to Fortify Vision of Adaptive Enterprise
Software
Operations
4 Valuable Productivity Tools for Manufacturing Leaders
Billerud
Operations
Michigan Legislation Assists Global Manufacturer's North American Expansion
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Operations
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Billerud
Operations
Michigan Legislation Assists Global Manufacturer's North American Expansion
The legislation grants up to $200 million in funding to a Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer.
February 1, 2023
Hand
Operations
Bioengineered Skin Grafts That Fit Like a Glove
Bioengineers have devised a way to grow engineered skin in complex, three-dimensional shapes.
February 1, 2023
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Operations
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
This comes on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October.
January 30, 2023
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently visited the headquarters of Güdel Group in Langenthal, Switzerland.
Operations
Global Manufacturer Announces $10M Expansion in Michigan
Güdel Inc. is expanding its manufacturing capacity.
January 30, 2023
The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.
Operations
Hasbro Laying Off 1,000 to Cut Costs
It's about 15% of its global full-time workforce.
January 27, 2023
Florida Power and Light President and CEO Eric Silagy addresses reporters and guests during a news conference unveiling the new Blue Origin rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 15, 2015.
Operations
Head of Main Florida Power Company Retiring Amid Controversy
The company has been under scrutiny since last year.
January 26, 2023
This Aug. 2, 2019, photo shows the Dow corporate logo in Midland, Mich. Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
Operations
Dow to Cut 2,000 Jobs
It amounts to approximately 5% of its global workforce.
January 26, 2023
AutoStick 2 - Secrets for lights out machining
Operations
What Types of CNC Machines Will Smart Factories Demand?
Will software or hardware rule?
January 25, 2023
Lego Education Office Boston
Operations
LEGO Moving Its U.S. Headquarters from Connecticut to Boston
All colleagues based in Enfield will have a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance.
January 24, 2023
Laser systems remove corrosion, grease, residue and existing coatings from metal surfaces quickly.
Operations
Clean Technology Lasers: The New Tool in Surface Pre-Treatment for Superior Coating Adhesion
Laser systems remove corrosion, grease, residue and existing coatings from metal surfaces quickly.
January 24, 2023
Manufacturing
Operations
The Future of Manufacturing Technology in 2023
The formerly rare choice to use machine learning for factory optimization is becoming mainstream.
January 23, 2023
New Holland earth moving and construction equipment on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa., March 28, 2014.
Labor
CNH Industrial Workers Approve New Deal
More than 1,000 CNH workers had been on strike since last May.
January 23, 2023
Deimos 1920x1080
Operations
Lockheed Martin Advances Tactical Laser Weapon System
Lockheed Martin’s DEIMOS first light demonstration is a crucial milestone.
January 23, 2023
Exxon
Operations
ExxonMobil’s PPG Project Begins Operations in Baton Rouge
An investment of over $500 million will create 284 new direct and indirect jobs.
January 20, 2023