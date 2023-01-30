Global Manufacturer Announces $10M Expansion in Michigan

Güdel Inc. is expanding its manufacturing capacity.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 30, 2023
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently visited the headquarters of Güdel Group in Langenthal, Switzerland.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently visited the headquarters of Güdel Group in Langenthal, Switzerland.
Güdel

Güdel, a global manufacturer of tracks for industrial robots, gantry robots and complete solutions for industrial automation, announced it is expanding its U.S. facilities in Michigan. The $10 million investment, secured by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will help build a 39,000-square-foot space and add production capacity.

Numerous new jobs will be created, and the hiring of new employees will take place over the next three years. Available positions will range from engineers and project managers to welders, electricians and machinists.

Güdel’s customers include the automotive OEMs, including Ford, GM, Tesla and Rivian and their suppliers as well as companies involved in aerospace, warehouse and material handling logistics.

The company manufactures the tracks that heavy industrial robots often use to extend their reach and provide them with a 7th axis of movement and gantry robots with high performance and precision. Additionally, Güdel Ann Arbor provides full turnkey automation solutions for various industries, including material handling and stamping press automation.


Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
AutoStick 2 - Secrets for lights out machining
What Types of CNC Machines Will Smart Factories Demand?
January 25, 2023
Lego Education Office Boston
LEGO Moving Its U.S. Headquarters from Connecticut to Boston
January 24, 2023
Laser systems remove corrosion, grease, residue and existing coatings from metal surfaces quickly.
Clean Technology Lasers: The New Tool in Surface Pre-Treatment for Superior Coating Adhesion
January 24, 2023
Related Stories
This Aug. 2, 2019, photo shows the Dow corporate logo in Midland, Mich. Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
Operations
Dow to Cut 2,000 Jobs
Manufacturing
Operations
The Future of Manufacturing Technology in 2023
Exxon
Operations
ExxonMobil’s PPG Project Begins Operations in Baton Rouge
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Florida Power and Light President and CEO Eric Silagy addresses reporters and guests during a news conference unveiling the new Blue Origin rocket at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 15, 2015.
Operations
Head of Main Florida Power Company Retiring Amid Controversy
The company has been under scrutiny since last year.
January 26, 2023
This Aug. 2, 2019, photo shows the Dow corporate logo in Midland, Mich. Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
Operations
Dow to Cut 2,000 Jobs
It amounts to approximately 5% of its global workforce.
January 26, 2023
AutoStick 2 - Secrets for lights out machining
Operations
What Types of CNC Machines Will Smart Factories Demand?
Will software or hardware rule?
January 25, 2023
Lego Education Office Boston
Operations
LEGO Moving Its U.S. Headquarters from Connecticut to Boston
All colleagues based in Enfield will have a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance.
January 24, 2023
Laser systems remove corrosion, grease, residue and existing coatings from metal surfaces quickly.
Operations
Clean Technology Lasers: The New Tool in Surface Pre-Treatment for Superior Coating Adhesion
Laser systems remove corrosion, grease, residue and existing coatings from metal surfaces quickly.
January 24, 2023
Manufacturing
Operations
The Future of Manufacturing Technology in 2023
The formerly rare choice to use machine learning for factory optimization is becoming mainstream.
January 23, 2023
New Holland earth moving and construction equipment on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa., March 28, 2014.
Labor
CNH Industrial Workers Approve New Deal
More than 1,000 CNH workers had been on strike since last May.
January 23, 2023
Deimos 1920x1080
Operations
Lockheed Martin Advances Tactical Laser Weapon System
Lockheed Martin’s DEIMOS first light demonstration is a crucial milestone.
January 23, 2023
Exxon
Operations
ExxonMobil’s PPG Project Begins Operations in Baton Rouge
An investment of over $500 million will create 284 new direct and indirect jobs.
January 20, 2023
Dr Andy Boes from the University of Adelaide's Institute of Photonics and Advanced Sensing (right) and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell.
Operations
Manufacturing Advances Bring Material Back in Vogue
“Silicon was the material of choice for electronic circuits, but its limitations have become increasingly apparent in photonics."
January 20, 2023
Boat
Operations
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
The facility in Chihuahua City, Mexico will create 1,300 jobs.
January 20, 2023
With the submerged HPU, the distributor can purchase a single SKU item to hold in inventory and then the needed manifolds, like this Double-Single manifold from KTI Hydraulics.
Operations
New Submerged HPUs Increase Reliability of Boat Lifts, Trailers
OEMs have sought ways to improve hydraulic systems that operate in harsh ocean environments.
January 19, 2023
I Stock 481679012
Operations
Campbell's Consolidating Snacks Division
The move will shift 330 jobs to New Jersey.
January 19, 2023
Img 5860
Operations
Rail Car Unloading Solution with NEMO Pumps
A terminal operator required dependable transfer power to handle and store bulk liquid products.
January 18, 2023