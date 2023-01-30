Global Manufacturer Announces $10M Expansion in Michigan

Güdel, a global manufacturer of tracks for industrial robots, gantry robots and complete solutions for industrial automation, announced it is expanding its U.S. facilities in Michigan. The $10 million investment, secured by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will help build a 39,000-square-foot space and add production capacity.

Numerous new jobs will be created, and the hiring of new employees will take place over the next three years. Available positions will range from engineers and project managers to welders, electricians and machinists.

Güdel’s customers include the automotive OEMs, including Ford, GM, Tesla and Rivian and their suppliers as well as companies involved in aerospace, warehouse and material handling logistics.

The company manufactures the tracks that heavy industrial robots often use to extend their reach and provide them with a 7th axis of movement and gantry robots with high performance and precision. Additionally, Güdel Ann Arbor provides full turnkey automation solutions for various industries, including material handling and stamping press automation.



