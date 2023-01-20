ExxonMobil’s PPG Project Begins Operations in Baton Rouge

An investment of over $500 million will create 284 new direct and indirect jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 20, 2023
Exxon
ExxonMobil

Governor John Bel Edwards joined ExxonMobil officials to celebrate the commencement of operations for the Polypropylene Growth Project (PPG Project), a new production unit that broke ground in 2019. The investment of more than $500 million creates 65 new direct jobs and 219 new indirect jobs, for a total of 284 new jobs for the Capital Region. 

The project helps ExxonMobil meet the growing demand for durable, high-performance plastics by doubling its polypropylene production capacity, an increase of 450,000 metric tons per year. Polypropylene is a feedstock used in everyday products including lightweight automotive parts that improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. 

The project is part of ExxonMobil’s Growing the Gulf initiative, a 10-year plan to invest more than $20 billion to expand manufacturing facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

During construction, the project employed more than 650 workers and generated approximately $51 million in direct employee payroll, $18 million in onsite contractor payroll and another $67 million in construction payroll. 

“The new polypropylene production unit demonstrates ExxonMobil’s long-standing commitment to Louisiana and, more specifically, the Capital Region,” said Jonathan Morgan, Exxon Mobil’s Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant Manager. “This major investment would not have been possible without the support of Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, local community members and elected officials. The project allows us to train and hire more local residents while increasing our capacity to meet the growing global demand for lightweight, durable plastics.”

