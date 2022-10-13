Beamex Donates $10,000 to Scholarship Fund

Proceeds from the Annual Calibration Exchange were invested in industrial automation professionals.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 13, 2022
Beamex
Beamex

A scholarship totaling $10,000 was created for the San Jacinto College, LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology, funded by proceeds from the Beamex Annual Calibration Exchange (ACE).

The donation will generate a perpetual need-based scholarship award to a student studying in the field of Instrumentation Technology, Associate of Applied Science, at San Jacinto College annually.

The 2022 Beamex Annual Calibration Exchange was hosted at the NASA Space Center in Houston, TX on September 28 and 29. This two-day event featured expert speakers within the industrial automation space from industries including power and energy, pharmaceutical, water and wastewater and more.

This was the 12th Annual Calibration Exchange hosted by Beamex.

