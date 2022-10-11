Raymond West Hosts 9th Annual Pink Pallet Jack Project

To benefit breast cancer awareness.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 11, 2022
Breastcancer
iStock

Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the ninth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 12 through 22. 

The 10-day auction will begin Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. PST, when participants can bid on a pink Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack. The auction will end Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. PST. Winning bids will be announced the week of Nov. 1, with all proceeds from the auction being donated to The Tina Fund, Northwest Hope & Healing and Breast Cancer Angels.  

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack, part of The Raymond Corporation’s intralogistics solutions portfolio, is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas.

The lift truck includes Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.  

Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised over $150,000 for breast cancer over the past eight years.  

raymondwest.com

