Betco to Acquire Certain Assets of Novozymes Wastewater Business

The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 5, 2022
Wastewater
Specialty chemical and equipment manufacturer Betco Corporation announced Tuesday that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire certain wastewater business assets from Novozymes A/S.

Novozymes is involved in biological solutions and provides enzyme and microbial technologies to improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources.

Subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments, this will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field, having purchased EnviroZyme in 2015. A fully owned subsidiary of Betco Corporation, EnviroZyme is a provider of bacteria-based treatment solutions for a variety of environmental, water and waste treatment applications, complete with downstream packaging solutions and fermentation capabilities in an FDA-registered, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The integration of Novozymes wastewater business unit will transform EnviroZyme into a leading provider of bioaugmented solutions for water resource recovery.

With each party’s deep geographical reach and positions in key regions, the combined business will capture momentous market share in the rapidly expanding water and environmental technologies space.

The transaction will also broaden the products, services and expertise offered by EnviroZyme, serving to further strengthen and differentiate their overall wastewater platform.

The acquisition will be fully funded at the targeted close date during the first quarter of 2023. Betco Corporation remains in a position to continue expansion of products and capabilities through organic and acquisition growth.

