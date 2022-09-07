Werk-Brau Celebrates 75 Years

Werk-Brau Co., Inc., a manufacturer of buckets and attachments for excavators and loaders, celebrated their 75th anniversary with an Open House for employees and their families, retirees, customers, suppliers and colleagues and the community.

Visitors were able to tour the over 500,000-square-foot manufacturing campus complex, see displays of Werk-Brau products and the equipment they are used with. Nearly 1,000 people attended the event.

Werk-Brau has grown from a single blacksmith shop to numerous North American locations with 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 500 employees. They maintain dealer direct partnerships with over 2000 North American heavy equipment dealers from their Findlay, Ohio headquarters.

One aspect of the business that has changed dramatically is technology, which is helping customers to be more efficient, productive and safe on their jobsites.

Werk-Brau supplies hydraulic D-LOCK couplers, tilt-rotator couplers, hydraulic thumbs and a wide range of other specialty tools and construction attachments to assist in these efforts.

Technology also plays a much larger role in heavy equipment manufacturing than it did seven decades ago. Werk-Brau combines state of the art manufacturing technology such as robotics and high-definition plasma cutting, together with old-world craftsmanship into each bucket, thumb, coupler and attachment they manufacture.

