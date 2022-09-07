Werk-Brau Celebrates 75 Years

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 7, 2022
Werk-Brau Co., Inc.

Werk-Brau Co., Inc., a manufacturer of buckets and attachments for excavators and loaders, celebrated their 75th anniversary with an Open House for employees and their families, retirees, customers, suppliers and colleagues and the community. 

Visitors were able to tour the over 500,000-square-foot manufacturing campus complex, see displays of Werk-Brau products and the equipment they are used with. Nearly 1,000 people attended the event.

Werk-Brau has grown from a single blacksmith shop to numerous North American locations with 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 500 employees. They maintain dealer direct partnerships with over 2000 North American heavy equipment dealers from their Findlay, Ohio headquarters. 

One aspect of the business that has changed dramatically is technology, which is helping customers to be more efficient, productive and safe on their jobsites.

Werk-Brau supplies hydraulic D-LOCK couplers, tilt-rotator couplers, hydraulic thumbs and a wide range of other specialty tools and construction attachments to assist in these efforts. 

Technology also plays a much larger role in heavy equipment manufacturing than it did seven decades ago. Werk-Brau combines state of the art manufacturing technology such as robotics and high-definition plasma cutting, together with old-world craftsmanship into each bucket, thumb, coupler and attachment they manufacture. 

Werk-Brau.com

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Schoolbus
High School Students to Attend IMTS to Learn about Modern Manufacturing
September 6, 2022
I Stock 1401024452
Making Popcorn with Infrared Cooking
September 6, 2022
Exaktera News 220831
Exaktera to Acquire Advanced Illumination
September 6, 2022
Related Stories
Sulzer Acquires Stake In Cellicon
Operations
Sulzer Acquires Stake in CELLiCON to Scale Up Tech for Renewable Biopolymer
Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company’s investment was made possible by last month’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.
Operations
Micron to Invest $15B on Memory Chip Plant in Boise
Battery
Operations
Electric Battery Maker to Locate Factory in Northern WVa
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
An Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer is christened at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, Aug. 1, 2009. The U.S. Navy's workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years but will soon be replaced by a new destroyer that will feature lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.
Operations
Navy Wants a Destroyer with Lasers, Hypersonic Missiles
The Navy has vowed that it won’t repeat recent shipbuilding debacles when it rushed production and crammed too much new tech into ships.
September 7, 2022
Schoolbus
Operations
High School Students to Attend IMTS to Learn about Modern Manufacturing
The students will attend the Smartforce Student Summit.
September 6, 2022
I Stock 1401024452
Operations
Making Popcorn with Infrared Cooking
Infrared systems require less energy than conventional heating methods.
September 6, 2022
Exaktera News 220831
Operations
Exaktera to Acquire Advanced Illumination
John Tharakill will continue in his leadership role as President of Advanced Illumination.
September 6, 2022
I Stock 153679287
Operations
Audit: Cost of Delayed Minnesota Light Rail Doubles to $2.7B
The Minnesota House and Senate approved the audit last March.
September 6, 2022
Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company’s investment was made possible by last month’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.
Operations
Micron to Invest $15B on Memory Chip Plant in Boise
The chipmaker said it will create 17,000 American jobs.
September 2, 2022
Sulzer Acquires Stake In Cellicon
Operations
Sulzer Acquires Stake in CELLiCON to Scale Up Tech for Renewable Biopolymer
Sulzer’s strategy is to enable its customers’ sustainable manufacturing practices.
September 2, 2022
A MK 54 lightweight torpedo.
Operations
Aerojet Rocketdyne Opens U.S. Torpedo Factory
The plant will support the Navy's next generation torpedoes.
September 1, 2022
Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat Gm
Operations
Pure Watercraft to Manufacture Electric Pontoon Boats in West Virginia
The company expects to invest at least $5 million in the plant.
September 1, 2022
I Stock 833666306
Operations
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
The facility will produce staves for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage's barrels.
August 31, 2022
The new Aerojet Rocketdyne facility at the Camden, Arkansas, site consolidates solid rocket motor manufacturing to increase efficiency and capacity.
Operations
Aerojet Rocketdyne Consolidates Rocket Motor Manufacturing
The facility will reduce the need to transport motors across the site during manufacturing by more than 90 percent.
August 31, 2022
Gov. Andy Beshear, Envision AESC executives and a group of elected officials break ground on the $2 billion, 3-million-square-foot Envision AESC electric vehicle battery technology gigafactory to be constructed in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The Envision AESC gigafactory in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers.
Automotive
Groundbreaking Advances Emerging Vehicle Battery Production
The $2 billion plant will create 2,000 full-time jobs.
August 31, 2022
Battery
Operations
Electric Battery Maker to Locate Factory in Northern WVa
The plant will employ 350 workers.
August 31, 2022
The Polish Army will receive 250 tanks in the state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration.
Operations
General Dynamics Gets $1.1 Billion Tank Order
The state-of-the-art tanks features technological advancements in multiple areas.
August 30, 2022
Magliner
Operations
Magline, Inc. Celebrates 75 Years
Magliner brand portfolio is exclusive to equipment used for material handling.
August 30, 2022