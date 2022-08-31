Electric Battery Maker to Locate Factory in Northern WVa

John Raby
Aug 31, 2022
Battery
iStock

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia.

The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.

The plant will produce cobalt-free batteries, an effort to bring down the cost of U.S. lithium-ion battery production. The Democratic Republic of Congo has historically been the top producer of cobalt worldwide, with most mines controlled by Chinese companies.

In March the Livermore, California-based company announced intentions to build the plant. An agreement with the United Mine Workers union was announced in May to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. West Virginia has lost thousands of jobs in mining and other resource extraction industries in recent years.

The company, which was founded in 2019, has said its first markets will likely be in material-handling vehicles such as forklifts, agricultural equipment and energy storage. It added that batteries for the automotive market, which require a process of certification, will be in the near future of the plant.

A recruitment drive has started for the first group of employees, who then will prepare for additional worker training and manufacturing as production begins, the statement said.

“SPARKZ is excited to bring its patriotic power company to West Virginia and begin hiring coalfield families starting today. This is the perfect location to begin re-engineering the battery supply chain to end China’s dominance in energy storage,” founder and CEO Sanjiv Malhotra said in the statement.

Earlier this year, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced $3.1 billion in funding to U.S. companies that make and recycle lithium-ion batteries.

“Engaging our strong and capable workforce here in West Virginia to manufacture batteries domestically is a critical to our energy independence and stability,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said. “The Sparkz facility will create 350 good-paying, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing this initiative grow. We will continue to work closely together to bring battery manufacturing here to the United States so we don’t have to rely on foreign supply chains for our energy needs.”

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Mary Kay corporate headquarters in Addison, Texas.
Who is Mary Kay?
August 30, 2022
Japan Airlines Chairman Kazuo Inamori, attends a press conference in Tokyo on Aug 31, 2010. Inamori, founder of Japanese ceramics and electronics maker Kyocera who also became a philanthropist singing the virtues of fairness and hard work, died Aug. 24, 2022 of natural causes at his home in Kyoto, western Japan. He was 90. Inamori also oversaw the revival from bankruptcy of Japan’s major carrier Japan Airlines, or JAL, in 2010, serving as a board member.
Kyocera Founder Inamori Dies at 90
August 30, 2022
Euro sculpture in front of the former European Central Bank, Frankfurt, Germany, July 13, 2022.
Euro Falls Below the Dollar: What's the Impact?
August 24, 2022
Related Stories
Magliner
Operations
Magline, Inc. Celebrates 75 Years
Diesel and heating oil supplies in the Northeast are more than 50% below the recent average, raising concerns that an extreme weather event could cause supply disruptions, federal officials said.
Operations
Low Fuel Inventories Cause Special Concern in U.S. Northeast
In recent years, residents in Newark and Benton Harbor, Mich., were forced to use bottled water for basic needs like cooking and drinking, after tests revealed elevated levels of lead.
Operations
Some Cities Could Be Left Behind on Lead Pipe Replacements
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
The Polish Army will receive 250 tanks in the state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration.
Operations
General Dynamics Gets $1.1 Billion Tank Order
The state-of-the-art tanks features technological advancements in multiple areas.
August 30, 2022
Magliner
Operations
Magline, Inc. Celebrates 75 Years
Magliner brand portfolio is exclusive to equipment used for material handling.
August 30, 2022
Mary Kay corporate headquarters in Addison, Texas.
Operations
Who is Mary Kay?
She turned a few thousand dollars into a multibillion-dollar cosmetics empire.
August 30, 2022
Bridgestone Americas is expanding its Warren County, Tennessee Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tire plant in Morrison.
Operations
Bridgestone Announces $550 Million U.S. Expansion
The investment will create 380 new manufacturing jobs.
August 30, 2022
Japan Airlines Chairman Kazuo Inamori, attends a press conference in Tokyo on Aug 31, 2010. Inamori, founder of Japanese ceramics and electronics maker Kyocera who also became a philanthropist singing the virtues of fairness and hard work, died Aug. 24, 2022 of natural causes at his home in Kyoto, western Japan. He was 90. Inamori also oversaw the revival from bankruptcy of Japan’s major carrier Japan Airlines, or JAL, in 2010, serving as a board member.
Operations
Kyocera Founder Inamori Dies at 90
The business pioneer also became a philanthropist singing the virtues of fairness and hard work.
August 30, 2022
Raytheon Nasams
Operations
Raytheon Gets $182M Army Contract for Surface-to-Air Missile System
The systems are expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation's need to defend against advanced air threats.
August 29, 2022
Amicstl Hi Res
Operations
Boeing Invests $5M in U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Center
The new state-of-the-art facility in St. Louis will help advance R&D and prototyping.
August 29, 2022
In this image provided by Ben Gibbs, Wendy Schmidt visits a community solar installation atop the roof of an Esperanza Community Housing apartment building, across the street from an oil drilling site in South Central Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2021. The Schmidt Family Foundation funded the installation of the solar panels in 2017 so tenants could directly access renewable energy.
Operations
Wendy Schmidt Gives Big to Protect Oceans, Planet's Future
Schmidt leads a collection of philanthropies through which she and her husband, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, work to help protect the planet.
August 26, 2022
In recent years, residents in Newark and Benton Harbor, Mich., were forced to use bottled water for basic needs like cooking and drinking, after tests revealed elevated levels of lead.
Operations
Some Cities Could Be Left Behind on Lead Pipe Replacements
Communities that avoid the issue or wait too long may not be eligible.
August 26, 2022
The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Operations
24 States Get $560M for High-Priority Cleanup of Wells
Up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with.
August 26, 2022
Euro sculpture in front of the former European Central Bank, Frankfurt, Germany, July 13, 2022.
Operations
Euro Falls Below the Dollar: What's the Impact?
It's a psychological barrier in the markets — but psychology is important.
August 24, 2022
Brad Pitt walks past a house under construction in New Orleans in a 2007 photo.
Laws & Regulations
Brad Pitt's Foundation Reaches $20.5M Settlement Over Green Housing Debacle
More than 100 home owners are eligible for reimbursements.
August 23, 2022
Mark Manning poses with the newly renamed survey vessel, the M/V Chasteen, named in honor of Darian Chasteen. Chasteen recently passed away, losing a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Operations
Army Corps to Name Vessel in Honor of Engineer
He played a large role in the advancement of river engineering science.
August 23, 2022
One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies.
Operations
Rare Earths Processor Buys Rights to Mine in Greenland
Rare earths are used to manufacture EVs, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery.
August 23, 2022