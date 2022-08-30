Magline, Inc. Celebrates 75 Years

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 30, 2022
Magliner
Magline

Friday, August 26 marks the 75th anniversary of Magline being incorporated. The history of lightweight magnesium and aluminum-based products produced by Magline over the years has been very diverse. Magliner brand portfolio is exclusive to equipment used for material handling, focusing primarily on tools to assist moving up to 1,500 pounds by person rather than machine.

Magliner remains the leading brand within route delivery of soft drinks and water, beer and other craft beverages, food service products and parcel deliveries to businesses and homes. Beyond route delivery, Magliner products are prevalent in rental and entertainment business units, vending, packaged gas, manufacturing, warehousing operations, home delivery of appliances and other large items, retail merchandising and product management and many other niche applications. 

These Are The Things We Carry 

“Our flagship products, including legendary two-wheeled hand trucks, available in over 4,000,000 configurations and the original Gemini convertible hand truck that celebrated its 50th birthday last year, are more than industrial  tools," Director of Marketing Paul Adler said. “These USA-built products are an extension of men and  women throughout the globe that rely on their Magliner to get the job done, day after day.” 

magliner.com/75years

magliner.com

