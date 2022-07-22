Bercen Announces $17.5M Expansion of Denham Springs Plant

The chemical company’s expansion is expected to result in 31 new jobs and 55 retained jobs.

Jul 22nd, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Expansion
iStock

Bercen, a division of specialty ingredients manufacturer Vertellus, is announcing a $17.5 million expansion of its Denham Springs facility that will allow the company to retain 55 jobs and create eight new jobs with an average annual salary of $75,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will result in 23 indirect jobs, for a total of 31 new jobs in Louisiana’s Capital Region. 

The Denham Springs facility produces specialized client solutions for paper packaging, fuel and lubricants, coatings and industrial applications. 

The company plans to begin expanding its facility in August, with completion expected by the end of the year. Hiring for the new positions has begun and full commercial operations at the expanded facility are anticipated to start in Q1 of 2023. 

The company plans to make infrastructure and equipment upgrades to increase production capacity and upgrade the environmental management capabilities for its site. 

"In the past two years, businesses have faced tough challenges and worker shortages, so it is great to learn that Bercen has plans to improve and expand its business capabilities as well as its workforce, adding eight new jobs locally,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

To secure the expansion at the Denham Springs facility, the State of Louisiana provided Bercen with a competitive incentive package that includes $250,000 from the Economic Development Award program. Bercen is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. 

vertellus.com


