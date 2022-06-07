Digi-Key Electronics, Analog Devices to Host Webinar on Precision Wide Bandwidth Design

To highlight applications that can benefit from using precision wide bandwidth signal chains.

Jun 7th, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
Digikey
Digi-Key Electronics

The webinar, hosted by Digi-Key Electronics and Analog Devices, will outline what applications can benefit from using precision wide bandwidth signal chains and the collateral available to support designs. 

Precision wide bandwidth signal chains deliver flexibility along with technical insight to optimize for application specific parameters for measurement and drive solutions.

This fast sample rate signal chain is ideal for consideration between AC and DC precision and has the required wide bandwidth for measurement or signal generation (DC to 1 MHz).

The webinar will also cover:

  • Optimal use of simulation files for noise, AC and transient simulation.
  • Introduction to the power solutions that are available for precision wide bandwidth signal chains.
  • Incorporation strategies to avoid noise into the signal chain.
  • How to use LTSPICE signal chain simulation files.

Presenters from ADI will include Claire Croke, platform strategy marketing engineer, Emilio Novoa, systems applications engineer, and James Staley, principal systems design engineer.

“Power is often the last thing left to design on a project – almost as an afterthought,” ADI’s Staley said. “But system performance is ultimately affected by power architecture choices. It should be considered early on in the design process, before you get stuck with a compromised system it’s too late to change.”

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

digikey.com/suppliercenters 

digikey.com 

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
Figure 2: In addition to providing basic on/off signals, many modern electronics-based devices such photoelectric sensors are compatible with IO-Link to provide advanced data and connectivity.
Expanding Equipment Sensor Options
Industrial equipment designers have many choices for sensor device types and connectivity, and understanding these options helps them select the best technologies for their applications.
Jun 6th, 2022
I Stock 1250151773
Kubota to Invest $140M in New U.S. Factory
And create 500 new jobs.
Jun 6th, 2022
Leak from a gear pump that was pumping petroleum-based oil. The seal has Buna-N elastomers on it, which are swollen and wrinkled, and had pulled away from the rotary part of the seal—thus causing the leak.
5 Reasons Pumps Fail
Along with tips to ensure long pump life.
Jun 3rd, 2022
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022.
U.S. Added 390,000 Jobs in May
Hiring remains robust.
Jun 3rd, 2022
The Greenidge Generation bitcoin mining facility, in a former coal plant by Seneca Lake in Dresden, New York, is shown in this photo from Nov. 29, 2021.
Landmark Bill to Limit Cryptomining Passes NY Legislature
It will tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers.
Report: Musk Seeks to Cut 10% of Tesla Workforce
The CEO said in an email that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Musk Tells Remote Tesla Workers to Return to Office
Or leave.
Jun 3rd, 2022
China’s most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed Friday, June 3, as experts suggested the vessel could be launched soon.
Satellite Images Suggest New Chinese Carrier Close to Launch
It is China’s most advanced yet.
Jun 3rd, 2022
The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at a company's building in Kawasaki near Tokyo, on Feb. 19, 2022. Troubled Japanese technology giant Toshiba announced some additions to its proposed leadership Thursday, May 26, 2022, ahead of a shareholders’ meeting next month.
Toshiba Again Weighs Going Private
The goal is a “radical transformation.”
Jun 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1311692525
Crypto Mining Company Building U.S. Headquarters
The company is also involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Untitled
The Wall of Wind Blows Away Buildings at Category 5 Hurricane Strength
Engineers are recreating some of the most powerful hurricane winds to ever strike land.
Jun 1st, 2022