Russian Airlines Will Keep Planes Leased from Foreign Firms

Estimates place the number of foreign-owned planes operated by Russian airlines at around 500.

Mar 15th, 2022
David Koenig
Kelvin Chan
The fate of hundreds of planes leased by Russian airlines from foreign companies grew murkier Monday, March 14, 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting the airlines register those planes and continue flying them.
The fate of hundreds of planes leased by Russian airlines from foreign companies grew murkier Monday, March 14, 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting the airlines register those planes and continue flying them.
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file

The fate of hundreds of planes leased by Russian airlines from foreign companies grew murkier Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting the airlines register those planes and continue flying them.

Russian state media said the law will let Russian airlines keep their fleets and operate foreign planes on routes within Russia.

Many of the planes used by Russian airlines are leased from foreign companies, including several in Ireland, a member of the European Union. Last month, the EU banned the sale or leasing of planes to Russia as part of sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. It gave leasing companies until March 28 to end current contracts in Russia.

Last week, Russia’s air-transport agency advised airlines with foreign-registered planes not to take them out of the country because of the risk they could be repossessed.

Separately, sanctions prevent Western companies from providing spare parts and maintenance to Russian airlines, and analysts say it is unclear whether the planes are insured anymore.

Various estimates place the number of foreign-owned planes operated by Russian airlines at around 500 or more, and the vast majority of them were inside Russia when the war started Feb. 24. Aviation consulting firm Ishka estimates that the foreign-owned planes are worth $12 billion, nearly half of that by Irish-based lessors.

“We are in uncharted territory. We don't know if they will see these aircraft again,” said Helane Becker, an aviation analyst for financial-services firm Cowen. “Our guess is that (Russian carriers) use up whatever parts they have and then start cannibalizing (parts) to keep aircraft flying, and when this is over everything gets sorted out.”

According to aviation consultant IBA, the company with the most exposure to the war is Dublin-based AerCap, with 152 planes valued at nearly $2.4 billion that are flying, parked or stored in Russia or Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for AerCap said 5% of its fleet by value is in the hands of Russian carriers. She referred to a Feb. 28 filing in which the company said it would comply with the wind-down of leasing planes to Russian airlines, and declined to comment further.

A spokesman for another Irish lessor, SMBC Aviation Capital, said the company has 35 planes in Russia — IBA valued them at about $1.4 billion — and has issued termination notices for all leases with Russian airlines. The spokesman said the company “is engaged with all relevant authorities,” but declined to comment further.

Other companies declined to comment or did not immediately respond.

There are more than 100 aircraft-leasing companies, many of them too small to survive if they lose more than one or two planes, according to Vance Hilderman, CEO of AFuzion, an airline consulting firm based in Los Angeles.

“In the old days, Russia would kind of let you in. You'd bring a couple pilots in and you would repossess the aircraft at night, kind of undercover,” Hilderman said. “But this is going to spur a whole new business of cat and mouse. The stolen aircraft won't be leaving Russian airspace.”

Hilderman said that for the few remaining flights that leave the country — to Turkey and places in the Middle East and Asia — Russian airlines will only use planes that they own or lease from Russian lessors.

Leasing companies have recovered a very small number of planes. Aircastle, a Connecticut-based lessor, recovered a plane while it was stopped in Mexico City. SMBC Aviation Capital tried to repossess an Aeroflot jet in Cairo, but the plane was able return to Moscow, according to The Air Current, an aviation-news site.

Becker, the Cowen analyst, said the law that Putin signed violates a decades-old treaty called the Chicago Convention that allows lessors to cross international borders and take back planes from defaulting customers.

According to IBA, S7 topped all Russian airlines with 101 planes on lease from non-Russian entities as of last week. Aeroflot was second at 89 aircraft. The most-often leased planes are Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 jets, both workhorse models used mostly for short and medium-range flights.

Last week, Fitch Ratings warned that debt backed by leases of planes now in Russia faced potential downgrades because of the risk that state-owned airlines might stop making payments “or ‘confiscate’ (i.e. theft) aircraft.” Fitch said several lessors moved a few planes out of Russia and Ukraine before sanctions were announced.

Sanctions are also affecting the world’s two leading aircraft manufacturers, U.S.-based Boeing and Europe’s Airbus. According to JPMorgan, Boeing has 35 of its 737 Max and 777 cargo planes on order by Russian airlines, including 30 that were scheduled to be delivered this year, and Airbus has orders for 27 planes from Russian airlines, with seven expected to be delivered this year.

More in Operations
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
Sponsored
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
A recent survey conducted by EXIM Bank and Manufacturing.net showed that over 40 percent of manufacturers consider a lack of familiarity with foreign operating markets as a leading barrier to increasing exports. Watch Now!
Mar 3rd, 2022
Closure notice posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., April 2, 2020.
Two Years in, Was $800B Payroll Aid Worth It?
One study suggests payments mostly benefitted business owners who were best prepared to weather the pandemic.
Mar 10th, 2022
Bayer headquarters, Berlin, May 2016.
Bayer Selling Pest Control Business for $2.6B
A private equity firm will acquire the segment.
Mar 10th, 2022
An expedition set off from South Africa last month to search for the ship, which was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915 during Shackleton’s failed attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole.
Antarctic Explorer Shackleton's Ship Found After a Century
The ship was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915.
Mar 9th, 2022
An artist rendering of Nestle USA's new plant-based creamer factory in Glendale, AZ.
Nestle Bringing Major Creamer Factory, 350 Jobs, to Arizona
The $675 million plant-based creamer plant will be in Glendale.
Mar 9th, 2022
Maintenance
Smarter Maintenance: Using CMMS As An Improvement Driver For Your Maintenance
A CMMS can help streamline the process by automating work orders and workflows.
Mar 8th, 2022
Manufacturing
The State of the Equipment Manufacturing Industry
An industry group is calling for bipartisan policies for growth.
Mar 8th, 2022
Thymus tissue for transplant to a pediatric heart patient, Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021.
Baby Gets Heart Transplant — with a Twist
The novel technique aimed to help prevent rejection of the new organ.
Mar 8th, 2022
An airport worker stands next to boxes of Moderna coronavirus vaccines donated by the U.S. government, Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2021.
Moderna Reaches Agreement for Africa's First mRNA Vaccine Facility
The pandemic highlighted the huge need for vaccine manufacturing on the continent.
Mar 8th, 2022
Lego store, Hamburg, Germany, Aug. 2019.
Lego Again Posts Improved Profit
Net profit increased by more than a third in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 8th, 2022
Women In Board Room I Stock 1351446226(1)
Progress Slows on Path to Gender Parity in the Board Room
The easiest gains have already been made.
Mar 8th, 2022
I Stock 510799482
Vodka Maker Stolichnaya Ditches Name Amid War, Rebrands as Stoli
The company said the change is direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 7th, 2022