BP Exiting Stake in Russian Oil and Gas Company Rosneft

The stake is currently valued at $14 billion.

Feb 28th, 2022
Dee-Ann Durbin
BP PLC reported its biggest full-year profit for eight years on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 its coffers boosted by soaring oil and gas prices that have hiked domestic fuel bills for millions of people.
BP PLC reported its biggest full-year profit for eight years on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 its coffers boosted by soaring oil and gas prices that have hiked domestic fuel bills for millions of people.
AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio, File

BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. That stake is currently valued at $14 billion.

London-based BP also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” Looney said in a statement.

Rosneft said it was informed of BP's decision Sunday.

“BP has come under unprecedented pressure from both the regulator and its shareholders. BP’s decision was preceded by a Western media campaign full of false reports and conclusions,” Rosneft said in a statement on its website that was translated by The Associated Press.

“The decision of the largest minority shareholder of Rosneft destroys the successful, 30-year-long cooperation of the two companies."

BP Chairman Helge Lund praised the “brilliant Russian colleagues” BP has worked with for decades, but said Russia's military action “represents a fundamental change.”

“The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP's business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit BP's shareholding in Rosneft,” Lund said in a statement.

BP's action was an abrupt turnaround from earlier this month. During a conference call with investors on Feb. 8, Looney downplayed concerns and said there were no changes to the company's business in Russia.

“Let’s not worry about things until they happen. And who knows what’s going to happen?” Looney said.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K.'s secretary of state for business and energy, said he welcomed BP's decision.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in Putin’s Russia,” Kwarteng said in a tweet.

BP said it will take two non-cash charges in the first quarter to reflect the change, including an $11 billion charge for foreign exchange losses that have accumulated since 2013.

It is not clear exactly how BP will unwind its holdings, or who might step up to buy them.

Rosneft's partnerships with Western oil and gas companies have been stymied before.

In 2011, Exxon Mobil, led at the time by future U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, signed a deal with Rosneft to potentially drill in the oil-rich Russian Arctic. But Exxon ended that partnership in 2017, citing U.S. and European sanctions against Russia.

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
I Stock 531622164
Musk's $5.7B Donation Sparks Questions About Giving
Experts say he likely donated Tesla shares to a donor-advised fund — a move that would allow for a larger tax deduction.
Feb 21st, 2022
Purdue Pharma headquarters, Stamford, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019.
Mediator: Sacklers Willing to Pay More in Purdue Settlement
The owners of the OxyContin maker could contribute between $5.5 billion and $6 billion.
Feb 21st, 2022
AGL Energy has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia's largest electricity generator's transition away from coal-fired power.
Australian Electricity Generator AGL Rejects $5.8B Offer
The bidders wanted to accelerate the company's transition away from coal-fired power.
Feb 21st, 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, walks through rows of boxed Personal protective equipment, PPE, with dignitaries and elected officials, as he prepares to announce the next phase of California's COVID-19 response called 'SMARTER,' during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, CA on Feb. 17, 2022.
California Shifts to 'Endemic' Virus Policy; Nation's First
“We are moving past the crisis phase into a phase where we will work to live with this virus," Gov. Newsom said Thursday.
Feb 18th, 2022
Comparison of a concrete sample coated with nano-modified sealer (left) versus untreated concrete (right).
Nano-Engineered Sealer Leads to More Durable Concrete
It protects concrete from moisture and salt.
Feb 16th, 2022
German vaccine maker BioNTech unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent.
BioNTech Plans Modular Vaccine Factories in Africa
It aims to start production of up to 50 million doses a year.
Feb 16th, 2022
Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016.
Companies Revert to More Normal Operations as COVID Wanes
For the first time in two years, the American workplace is transforming into something resembling pre-pandemic days.
Feb 16th, 2022
Image003
Digi-Key Announces Distribution Agreement with EPC Space
EPC Space's GaN devices are smaller, offer lower resistance and have superior switching performance.
Feb 16th, 2022
Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.
Elon Musk Gives About $5.7B in Tesla Stock to Charity
The recipient was unidentified.
Feb 16th, 2022
Glencore
Glencore Nets $5B Last Year as Demand for Commodities Soared
The company is also setting aside $1.5 billion to deal with bribery and corruption investigations.
Feb 15th, 2022
Intel I Stock 1002010996
Intel to Acquire Tower Semiconductor in $5.4B Deal
The move could give Intel an edge in custom-designed chips.
Feb 15th, 2022