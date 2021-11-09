GE to Split into 3 Companies

The company has spent years undoing its massive transformation under Jack Welch, an era of unbridled growth.

Nov 9th, 2021
Michelle Chapman
The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 26, 2018. General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies that concentrate on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.
The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 26, 2018. General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies that concentrate on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

It is the culmination of an arduous, yearslong reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates as a whole.

“It’s over now," said Nick Heymann of William Blair, who has followed GE for years. "In a digital economy, there’s no real room for it.”

The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know including its appliances and last year, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded.

The announcement Tuesday marks the apogee of those efforts, divvying up an empire created in the 1980s under Jack Welch, one of America's first CEO “superstars.”

GE’s stock became one of the most sought after on Wall Street under Welch, routinely outperforming peers and the broader market. Through the 1990s, it returned 1,120.6% on investments. GE's revenue grew nearly fivefold during Welch’s tenure, and the company's value increased 30-fold.

Yet the stock began to lag in the summer of 2001, the waning days of Welch’s rule. At as the decade came to a close GE was struck by near ruin with the arrival of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. General Electric's vulnerabilities were laid bare and the epicenter was GE Capital, the company's financial wing.

Shares lost 80% of their value from the start of 2008 into the first few months of 2009 and has only recently begun to recover as the company unwinds much of what Welch built. The stock is up 30% this year as the asset sales keep coming, and shares rose 6% in heavy trading Tuesday to reach a new high for the year.

GE's aviation unit, it's most profitable, will keep General Electric in the name. GE will spin off its health care business in early 2023 and its energy segment including renewable energy, power and digital operations in early 2024.

The decision to split at GE was well received Tuesday, both in general markets and by those who had pushed for the change.

“The strategic rationale is clear: three well-capitalized, industry leading public companies, each with deeper operational focus and accountability, greater strategic flexibility and tailored capital allocation decisions, wrote Trian Fund Management, a large stakeholder whose founding partner serves on GE’s board.

Heymann, of William Blair, said the conglomerate model no longer works in a marketplace in which only the quick and agile survive.

Culp will become nonexecutive chairman of the health care company, with GE maintaining a 19.9% stake in the unit. Peter Arduini will serve as president and CEO of GE Healthcare effective January 1, 2022. Scott Strazik will become CEO of the combined renewable energy, power, and digital business. Culp will lead the aviation business along with John Slattery, who will remain its CEO.

Culp achieved a major milestone this year in reshaping General Electric with a $30 billion deal to combine GE's aircraft leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings. Because the arrangement pushed GE Capital Aviation Services into a separate business, Culp essentially closed the books on GE Capital, the financial division that nearly sank the entire company during the 2008 financial crisis.

The company said Tuesday that it expects operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the split, which will require board approval.

The Boston company also announced Tuesday that it expects to lower its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.

The question now is whether other conglomerates will see their own company structure as a relic of the past.

The decision to break up General Electric, an industrial bellwether, could set into motion similar actions at other large conglomerates with the “urge to demerge,” according to RBC Capital Markets.

“GE’s announcement today could embolden the boards of several other Multi-Industry companies to move ahead on more aggressive portfolio simplification moves, including Emerson, Roper Technologies, and 3M,” analysts with the firm wrote.

Unlike GE, which continued to shed assets this year, all three industrial conglomerates have underperformed the S&P 500 in 2021.

More in Operations
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Nov 1st, 2021
Aaron Feuerstein, left, president and owner of Malden Mills Industries Inc., in Methuen, Mass., shakes hands with workers on Jan. 11, 1996, in Lawrence, Mass.
Famously Generous Mill Owner, Aaron Feuerstein, Dies at 95
He continued to pay his 1,400 workers even after a devastating fire.
Nov 5th, 2021
Two girls operate the Giant Joystick at LABoral Art and Industrial Creation Centre, March 31, 2007 in Asturias, Spain.
9-Foot Joystick Sets Record
It's nearly 14 times the size of an original Atari controller.
Nov 5th, 2021
5g Mil Verizon 1920
Lockheed, Verizon Partner on Military 5G
The team recently conducted a joint demonstration.
Nov 5th, 2021
A hiring sign is displayed in Downers Grove, Ill., on June 24, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week.
U.S. Hiring Rebounded in October, 531,000 Jobs Added
The Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month.
Nov 5th, 2021
Matt Ajemian, Ph.D., measures a Goliath grouper.
Novel Sensor Tag Provides Insight on Giant Grouper
That's a big fish.
Nov 4th, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Defense Ministry officials at the Bocharov Ruchei residence, Sochi, Russia, Nov. 3, 2021.
Putin Urges Development of New Hypersonic Missiles, Lasers
The Russian military has said that the Avangard weapon can fly 27 times faster than the speed of sound.
Nov 4th, 2021
(left to right) Matt Thavis, Director of Business Development at Acme Alliance, Mauri Mendes, President of Acme Alliance-Lovejoy Industries and JR Kinnett, General Manager at Acme Alliance, receive congratulations from Harry Moser, Founder and President of the Reshoring Initiative, for winning the 2021 National Metalworking Reshoring Award.
Acme Alliance Wins 2021 National Metalworking Reshoring Award
The award honors companies that have effectively reshored products, parts or tooling made primarily by metal forming, fabricating, casting or machining, including additive manufacturing.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Low Res 20211028 Ucm Eng Jhong Manufacturing 8 jpg
Engineers Invent Ultra-Fast Manufacturing Technology
The technique could forever change the production of wearable electronic sensors.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Dupont
DuPont to Buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2B, Sell Most of Mobility & Materials Unit
Engineering materials maker Rogers has more than 3,500 employees and a network of 14 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Air Force Gen. John Hyten, outgoing commander of U.S. Strategic Command, during a change of command ceremony at Offutt AFB, Nebraska, Nov. 18, 2019.
Pentagon Rattled by Chinese Military Push
At stake is a potential shift in the global balance of power.
Nov 1st, 2021
This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda and the vaccine Gardasil pushed Merck well past Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Merck Envisions Billions from COVID-19 Treatment Sales
The company has asked for authorization in both the U.S. and Europe for what would be the first pill to treat COVID-19.
Oct 29th, 2021