Merck Buying Acceleron Pharma in $11.5B Deal

Acceleron is running late-stage studies of a potential treatment for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Sep 30th, 2021
Associated Press
This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck is buying Acceleron Pharma in a deal worth about $11.5 billion. Merck said Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that it will pay $180 per share in cash for each Acceleron share.
This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck is buying Acceleron Pharma in a deal worth about $11.5 billion. Merck said Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that it will pay $180 per share in cash for each Acceleron share.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

KENILWORTH, New Jersey (AP) — Merck will spend about $11.5 billion to buy Acceleron Pharma and its potential treatment for high blood pressure in vessels that connect the lungs heart.

Merck will pay $180 per share in cash for Acceleron, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday.

Acceleron is running late-stage studies of a potential treatment for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a potentially life-threatening blood vessel disorder.

The drug represents a “potential blockbuster” and a way for for Merck to add a new source of revenue, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Mara Goldstein wrote.

Merck has long faced investor criticism that it’s far too dependent for revenue from its drug Keytruda, which is now approved for treating a dozen types of cancer.

Keytruda brought in $4.2 billion for Merck in the second quarter, more than one-third of the company's total revenue.

Merck also is developing a potential COVID-19 treatment, and the company expects to have results from late-stage research into that drug by later this year.

Acceleron also makes Reblozyl, a treatment for anemia in some rare blood disorders. The company developed and sells that drug through a collaboration with another drugmaker, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., which also is the largest institutional shareholder in the Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, with more than an 11% stake.

Reblozyl has received approval from regulators in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. climbed 71 cents to $75.80 before markets opened Thursday, while Acceleron Pharma Inc. climbed about $1 to $176.35.

More in Operations
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
A man uses his smartphone flashlight to light up his bowl of noodles as he eats his breakfast at a restaurant during a blackout in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. People ate breakfast by flashlight and shopkeepers used portable generators Wednesday as power cuts imposed to meet official conservation goals disrupted manufacturing and daily life.
Chinese Switch to Flashlights, Generators Amid Power Cuts
Factories in China’s busiest manufacturing provinces have been ordered to suspend production for up to a week.
Sep 29th, 2021
Facilities13
Beverage Developer Flavorman Breaks Ground on $8.5M Louisville Expansion
It will scale up Flavorman’s “Beverage Campus” and better serve demand for their custom beverage development services.
Sep 28th, 2021
Steam billows out of the cooling towers at a coal-fired power station in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark.
China's Factories, Households Grapple With Power Cuts
Economists and an environmental group say manufacturers used up this year's quota faster than planned.
Sep 27th, 2021
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, a technician works on a line for packaging preparation for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.
COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Could Mean Billions for Drugmakers
How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be.
Sep 27th, 2021
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
The Future of Manufacturing Training
In-house training will likely grow in scope, but there are barriers to be overcome.
Sep 24th, 2021
Telephone poles toppled over after Hurricane Laura.
Long Power Outages After Disasters Aren't Inevitable
But to avoid them, utilities need to think differently.
Sep 24th, 2021
Forceful words don’t always result in strong action.
Half of Unvaccinated Workers Say They'd Rather Quit Than Get a Shot
But real-world data suggest few are following through.
Sep 24th, 2021
This Sept. 1, 2017, file photo shows cranes at the Port of Houston in Houston. A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers. The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday that it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and that no operational data or systems were impacted.
Port of Houston Target of Suspected Nation-State Hack
The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack.
Sep 24th, 2021
The North Dakota State University Color Guard leads associates through the Fargo Amazon Fulfillment Center's opening ceremony.
Amazon Opens 1M SF Warehouse in North Dakota; State's First
The new Fargo fulfillment center is now the largest structure in the state.
Sep 23rd, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Jobless Claims Tick Up From Near Pandemic Low
Claims rose by 16,000.
Sep 23rd, 2021
This photos provided by North America Public Relations shows a reusable packaging at a Burger King restaurant. Reusable packaging is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide. Loop, which collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 it’s expanding after successful trials in France and Japan. Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., and Tesco in the United Kingdom are among the groceries partnering with Loop. McDonald’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.
Loop Hopes to Go Mainstream with Reusable Packaging
Customers pay a deposit in addition to the price of their item.
Sep 22nd, 2021