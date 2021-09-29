Swagelok Celebrates New Global Headquarters

SOLON, OH — Local and state officials joined the executive leadership of Swagelok Company on Sept. 29 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of Swagelok’s Global Headquarters and Innovation Center. The event included remarks by Swagelok Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas F. Lozick, Cathey Lozick, daughter of Swagelok founder Fred Lennon, and Edward H. Kraus, mayor of Solon. Thomas Lozick and Kraus were joined by Swagelok President and Chief Operating Officer I. James Cavoli, and Glenn Richardson, managing director for advanced manufacturing and aerospace, JobsOhio, for the official ribbon cutting.

Swagelok’s new, state-of-the-art, 124,000-square-foot facility includes an innovation laboratory and the Edward A. Lozick Customer Collaboration Center and is directly connected to the company’s Main Plant, highlighting the important link between manufacturing and the many departments that support Swagelok’s success. The building also includes areas that honor the company’s nearly 75 years of success in manufacturing. In conjunction with the Global Headquarters, the Main Plant was renovated, including a makerspace that encourages Swagelok associates to bring their creativity to the workplace.

The planning for the Global Headquarters and Innovation Center began in 2014 with a workplace study by Cleveland architecture and interior design firm vocon, the team tasked with understanding Swagelok’s business needs and associate wants — and designing a workspace that would bring the two together in a cohesive and inspiring way. The construction manager for the project was Independence Construction of Cleveland.

During his remarks, Thomas Lozick thanked the City of Solon, JobsOhio and Team NEO for their support, “Today, Swagelok employs almost 5,700 associates worldwide with more than 4,400 associates calling the State of Ohio home. Our growth would not be possible without public officials who see the value in partnering with businesses and who seek to continuously understand what businesses need — not just to compete, but to grow — in today’s global marketplace.”

Lozick also took a moment to reflect on the history of Swagelok and acknowledge his personal pride in the organization. “We have a picture of my grandfather, Fred Lennon, breaking ground on this very site in 1964. Before the company settled in Solon, my grandfather operated Crawford Fitting Company, our predecessor company, out of his apartment on Cleveland’s East side. Today, our Global Headquarters and Innovation Center honors that heritage and inspires people to spend time together in collaborative spaces and to use state-of-the-art technology to connect customers and colleagues around the globe. It is truly a space that inspires creativity and connects people to Swagelok’s mission, vision and values.”

Felicia King, the Northeast Ohio outreach liaison for the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, delivered a proclamation from the governor, recognizing the ribbon cutting event, acknowledging the hard work and dedication from all partners involved in the project, and extending best wishes for the company’s continued success.

Swagelok currently has employment opportunities in all areas of the company, with benefits that start on the first day. A values-driven company, Swagelok constantly works to create safe, clean work environments, support the career development of its associates, and deliver products to customers around the world. All available positions are listed at jobs.swagelok.com.

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately-held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, semiconductor, and transportation industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, Swagelok serves customers through 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of 5,500 corporate associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.