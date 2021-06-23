EV Battery Materials Co. to Build Tenn. Plant

This will be the company's second plant in the state.

Jun 23rd, 2021
Associated Press
Electric Car Charging I Stock 1251125012
iStock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A company that develops materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and other uses is planning another $160 million investment expected to create 290 more jobs in Tennessee.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says NOVONIX plans to to buy and retrofit an existing building to create its second facility in Chattanooga.

NOVONIX established a business named PUREgraphite in March 2017 to develop ultra-long-life, high performance anode material for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new 400,000-square-foot plant will join operations at a Chattanooga facility the company has run since 2019.

