To Retain Workers, Walmart Gives Them Full Time Jobs

The company plans to have two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time by Jan. 31.

Apr 15th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
Customers wait in line outside a Walmart Supercenter store, due to COVID-19 restrictions on store capacity, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. Walmart is moving more of its workers full time, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full-time with more consistent work schedules by early next year. With this move, announced Wednesday, April 14, the nation’s largest private employer says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers be full-time by Jan. 31.
Customers wait in line outside a Walmart Supercenter store, due to COVID-19 restrictions on store capacity, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. Walmart is moving more of its workers full time, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full-time with more consistent work schedules by early next year. With this move, announced Wednesday, April 14, the nation’s largest private employer says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers be full-time by Jan. 31.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is moving more of its workers full time as the nation's largest private employer looks for more ways to attract and retain employees.

The company said Wednesday it plans to have two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by Jan. 31, the end of its current fiscal year. That’s up from 53% five years ago, the company said.

With the move, Walmart will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers working full time by early next year. That would mean it will have about 110,00 more full-time workers than it did five years ago. Walmart employs roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam’s Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.

Drew Holler, Walmart's senior vice president of U.S. people operations, told The Associated Press Wednesday that workers are demanding full-time jobs, which have better health and dental benefits. Holler also noted that full-time work offers the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer a competitive edge as it's able to retain and attract better employees in a fiercely competitive environment. The moves also come as the exploding pickup and delivery businesses are calling for more full-time jobs as Walmart's stores operate both as fulfillment centers and retail spaces.

“We know offering more full-time opportunities along with skills training and equipping associates with tools to make work easier will help us continue to attract and retain top talent," Holler wrote in a corporate blog.

Walmart's increasing focus on full-time jobs also comes as it's creating a team-based structure in its stores where groups of eight to 12 workers work together in an area like toys or clothing and get cross-trained.

Walmart considers any employee working 34 hours or more a week full time, although anyone working 30 hours a week or more is eligible for health coverage. With team scheduling, Walmart workers will have consistent 39 to 40-hour schedules, the retailer said.

But Walmart’s has been criticized by labor-backed groups and its own workers for lagging behind retailers like Target, Amazon and Costco. Costco just raised its minimum hourly wage to $16, while the starting pay at Target and Amazon is $15 per hour. Walmart last raised its entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 in early 2018, though it's been raising starting wages for certain jobs. Holler says Walmart is focusing more on creating clear pathways with better training so workers can move up the ladder.

Cynthia Murray, a 20-year associate in Hyattsville, Maryland, and member of United for Respect, a worker advocacy group, says she's encouraged that more workers at Walmart will be full-time. But she says the company needs to take “greater action to respect us."

“If Walmart truly wants to retain associates and offer ‘stability and room for growth’ we are happy to meaningfully engage with them on our requests, which include moving to a full $15 minimum wage for all employees immediately, cost-of-living increases to longtime employees, and giving us a seat on the board," she wrote in an emailed statement.

The approach toward full-time staffing also comes as online behemoth Amazon recently faced the biggest union push in its history. Walmart Inc. declined to comment on whether its efforts were a way to head off any similar efforts.

Holler said that the full-time staffing approach that has been successful in Walmart's distribution centers and fulfillment centers, where more than 80% of its workers are full-timers.

Mark Mathews, vice president of research development and industry analysis at the National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said that a decade ago there was a move among retailers toward part-time workers. In fact, 31% of retail and wholesale workers, excluding warehouse workers, were part time in 2010, according to his analysis of government figures.

But in recent years, that number has been declining as the popularity of online shopping has lessened the need to staff workers at odd hours. In 2017, the percentage of part-time workers dropped to 27%, but then rose to 29% last year because of the pandemic.

More in Operations
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
In his Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers on Thursday, April 8, 2021, advanced what they called commonsense legislation requiring two state agencies to share information aimed at helping stop billions of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment fraud.
Three More Charged in Massive Unemployment Fraud
California auditors said at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates had been approved.
Apr 12th, 2021
Ep126
America is Running Out of Ketchup Packets
Food retail establishments large and small are scrambling to supply the condiment.
Apr 8th, 2021
A hiring sign is seen outside home improvement store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 2, 2021. The pace of job openings reached the highest level on record in February, a harbinger of healthy hiring and a hopeful sign for those looking for work.
US Jobless Claims Up to 744K
The Labor Department said applications increased by 16,000 from a week earlier.
Apr 8th, 2021
President Joe Biden during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, April 7, 2021.
Biden Open to Compromise on Infrastructure, but Not Inaction
The president suggested America's position in the world required aggressive action to serve a computerized age.
Apr 8th, 2021
Walmart Ap
Feds: Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards
The scam took place over a four-month period.
Apr 8th, 2021
F Tis75+ 32a C
6 Ways to Troubleshoot With Thermal Imaging
A closer look at the focal points of electrical systems.
Apr 7th, 2021
Huntsville, Ala.
Alabama Companies Win Multi-Year Military Contracts
The two Huntsville companies secured deals worth $888 million.
Apr 7th, 2021
A restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., March 16, 2021.
California Plans Statewide Reopening in June
With more Californians getting vaccinated and a recall threat looming, Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking a simpler approach.
Apr 7th, 2021
This May 26, 2017 file photo shows the company logo of Toshiba Corp. displayed in front of its headquarters in Tokyo.Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal. Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday, April 6 it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.”
Toshiba Considers Going Private
The Japanese company is reportedly reviewing an $18 billion offer from a private equity group.
Apr 7th, 2021
In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, waiter Jose Bravo, center, delivers food for Alberto Castaneda, left, and his wife, Esther, at Picos restaurant in Houston. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday, April 5 that the U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged.
Services Sector Surges to Record High
Services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs.
Apr 6th, 2021
I Stock 636199580 6058a672b3fcb
Oregon Tech Faculty Union Votes to Authorize Strike
It would be the first-ever faculty strike at an Oregon public university.
Apr 6th, 2021