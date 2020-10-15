Foxconn Leaders to Co-Host Webinar on Leadership

Foxconn is co-hosting a webinar titled The Journey to Lighthouse Factories: Executive Leadership Conversation Webinar.

When: October 22nd, 11 AM to 12 PM CDT

Hosts: Foxconn, OpenRECON, Wisconsin Leadership Council

To Register: https://bit.ly/3lsSLyM

How can digital transformation help manufacturers adapt and thrive in the future? What value does this bring my business? Where do I begin? Join Foxconn leadership as they discuss these questions in The Journey to Lighthouse Factories special edition webinar!

Keynote Speakers from Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii):

Brand Cheng – Chief Executive Officer Foo-Ming Fu – Chief Operating Officer TaiYu Chou – Chief Technology Officer

Panelist Speakers from Fii include:

Ross Harmsen – Director of Business Development, 5G

Keyi Sun – Director, Industrial AI

Kirk Fleischhauer – VP of Business Development, Smart Manufacturing Center

Raunaq Chamdia – Project Manager, High Performance Computing

This event is co-hosted by OpenRECON from Aurora WDC and Wisconsin's Regional Leadership Council. Click here to register.

























