Foxconn Leaders to Co-Host Webinar on Leadership

How can digital transformation help manufacturers adapt and thrive in the future?

Oct 15th, 2020
Foxconn Webinar

Foxconn is co-hosting a webinar titled The Journey to Lighthouse Factories: Executive Leadership Conversation Webinar.        

 

When: October 22nd, 11 AM to 12 PM CDT

Hosts: Foxconn, OpenRECON, Wisconsin Leadership Council

To Register: https://bit.ly/3lsSLyM

How can digital transformation help manufacturers adapt and thrive in the future? What value does this bring my business? Where do I begin? Join Foxconn leadership as they discuss these questions in The Journey to Lighthouse Factories special edition webinar!

Keynote Speakers from Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii):

Brand Cheng – Chief Executive Officer Foo-Ming Fu – Chief Operating Officer TaiYu Chou – Chief Technology Officer

Panelist Speakers from Fii include:

  • Ross Harmsen – Director of Business Development, 5G
  • Keyi Sun – Director, Industrial AI
  • Kirk Fleischhauer – VP of Business Development, Smart Manufacturing Center
  • Raunaq Chamdia – Project Manager, High Performance Computing

This event is co-hosted by OpenRECON from Aurora WDC and Wisconsin's Regional Leadership Council. Click here to register.





 


 


