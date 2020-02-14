Zuckerberg Accepts that Facebook May Have to Pay More Tax

The tech CEO plans to tell a group of European lawmakers that Facebook wants tax reform.

Associated Press
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Facebook&apos;s impact on the financial services and housing sectors. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to throw his support behind international reforms that would require Silicon Valley tech giants to pay more tax in Europe.
In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to throw his support behind international reforms that would require Silicon Valley tech giants to pay more tax in Europe.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

LONDON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to throw his support behind international reforms that would require Silicon Valley tech giants to pay more tax in Europe.

The billionaire social network founder is due to meet members of the European Union's executive Commission in Brussels and speak at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Zuckerberg is expected to tell the conference on Saturday that he's backing plans for digital tax reform on a global scale proposed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

According to an excerpt of his speech provided in advance, Zuckerberg will say, “I understand that there’s frustration about how tech companies are taxed in Europe."

Zuckerberg will tell the conference that he's glad that that the OECD is looking at tax reform, which Facebook also wants.

"And we accept that may mean we have to pay more tax and pay it in different places under a new framework.”

The OECD plans would require digital and internet companies, including social media platforms, to pay more tax in countries where they have significant consumer-facing activities and generate profits.

The current system for taxing multinationals is based on where they are physically located, which sees internet companies such as Facebook pay the majority of their tax in the United States.

The situation is even more complicated in the European Union, where multinationals largely pay taxes on business done across the region in the one country that serves as their EU base, often a low-tax haven.

Tech companies have faced criticism for not paying enough tax in come countries. The U.S., meanwhile, has criticized the OECD plans, arguing they discriminate against big Silicon Valley companies.

___

More in Operations
This May 24, 2016, file photo shows Xerox copiers at a store, in North Andover, Mass.
Xerox Raises Bid for HP to $35B
A lower bid was rejected in November.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, N.J. Uber continued to lose cash as it poured money into building its food delivery business and developing technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world. The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than it lost at the same time last year.
Uber Posts $1.1B Loss
A big factor in the massive loss is Uber's investment in driverless cars.
Feb 7th, 2020
Pallets
Wooden Pallets More Eco-Friendly
Nearly 40 percent of all hardwood produced in the U.S. goes into pallet production.
Feb 7th, 2020
Mm E27 Thumb
The BlackBerry Might Be Dead
An Indonesian contract manufacturer announced Monday that BlackBerry production has come to an end.
Feb 7th, 2020
Fired Terminated Istock
CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur
The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was 'blown out of proportion' and 'ruined my life.'
Feb 7th, 2020
I Stock 499658564
Berry Growers Commit to Recyclable Packaging
Berry growers and trade associations have announced an industry-wide goal to use 100 percent recycle-ready packaging by 2025.
Feb 6th, 2020
Recycle Thumb
Baltimore Hasn’t Been Recycling Glass
Despite this, the county is still urging residents to sort glass into recycling bins.
Feb 5th, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he rides a bicycle past Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Businesses Consider China Operations
A look at the status of plants in China that have been idled over virus concerns.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens, speaks during the Siemens Annual Shareholder&apos;s meeting in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Orders and earnings at industrial conglomerate Siemens were lower than a year earlier in the October-December period, the company said Wednesday, weighed down by weaker performances in the auto and energy sectors.
Siemens Earnings Dip
It pointed to “sharply lower large volume from large orders.”
Feb 5th, 2020
The Northland Central campus, Buffalo, N.Y.
Furnace Maker Moves to N.Y.
The company shifts the vast majority of its operations more than 2,600 miles to the east.
Feb 5th, 2020
I Stock 1075974966 5e39eea658795
Edible Packaging Finds Specialty Market
The packaging and tableware is made from seaweed, milk proteins or potato starch.
Feb 5th, 2020
Snickers
Take 5 Takes Down Snickers in Record-Setting Effort
Two food giants battle it out for the world's largest chocolate nut bar.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this June 22, 2019 file photo, a shopkeeper weighs California almonds for a customer at a shop in New Delhi, India. Almonds used to have about 170 calories per serving, then researchers said it was really more like 130. A little later, they said the nuts may have even less. The shifting numbers for almonds show how the figures stamped on nutrition labels may not be as precise as they seem.
Changing Calorie Counts Reveal Inexact Science
The shifting numbers for almonds show how the figures printed on nutrition labels may not be as precise as they seem.
Feb 4th, 2020