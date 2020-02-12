Company Efforts to Stamp Out Tobacco Often Go Up In Smoke

Research shows little evidence that company wellness plans improve employee health or lower health care costs.

Matthew Perrone
Feb 12th, 2020
Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states.
Moving company U-Haul has a new hiring policy and smokers need not apply. Starting this month the company will screen out people who use tobacco or nicotine when making new hires in certain U.S. states.
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U-Haul has an unusual wellness goal for 2020: hiring fewer smokers.

The truck rental company said in January it will stop hiring people who use tobacco or nicotine products in the 21 U.S. states where it is legal to do so.

Executives said the new policy, which takes effect this month, is expected to the cut company costs by improving the health of U-Haul's 30,000-person workforce.

Screening new hires for tobacco use is rare. But employers have long used financial penalties and perks to try to reduce the financial toll of tobacco-related diseases, such as cancer, heart disease and stroke.

Those carrots and sticks are part of most corporate wellness programs, which also typically aim to encourage workers to exercise, lose weight and control diseases like diabetes.

In recent years, researchers have begun rigorously studying the programs. The results show little evidence that wellness plans improve employee health or lower health care costs.

CIGARETTE EXPENSES

Smoking-related medical expenses add nearly $170 billion a year to employer and government medical expenses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Employers also lose $156 billion in lost productivity due to smoking and related health issues.

Roughly 70% of large employers offer programs to help employees quit smoking as part of their health coverage. The gold-standard approach involves counseling sessions and nicotine gums, patches and medications to control cravings.

One fourth of large firms add another penalty to push smokers to quit: an extra charge on their health premiums. The fee usually amounts to about $600 a year for workers, according to survey data from consultant Mercer, which designs corporate health and wellness plans. About 10% of employers provide other incentives, such as points that can be redeemed for prizes.

WELLNESS RETURNS?

Despite an estimated $8 billion spent on wellness programs annually, experts say they haven't been shown to deliver the long-term benefits promised.

“There isn’t any evidence that these programs actually result in people smoking less or eating less or exercising more,” said Karen Pollitz, who studies insurance and health plans at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “Some studies have picked up short-term improvements, but nothing sustained.”

Although many employers report cost-savings from wellness programs, researchers say those results are likely skewed because healthier workers are more likely to participate in the programs, boosting positive results.

A randomized 4,000-patient study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that employees enrolled in wellness programs showed no major improvements in health status or health care spending after 18 months, compared with employees who didn't participate.

An earlier study by researchers at the think tank Rand Corp. estimated wellness programs targeting lifestyle improvements generate an average savings of about $157 per employee. Those savings were almost completely wiped out by the programs' cost: $144 per person.

Supporters of wellness programs counter that it may take three to five years or more to see a return on investment. For example, tobacco-related diseases can take decades to develop.

“It takes time to find the benefits of those things and to translate them into avoided health care costs," Steven Noeldner, a Mercer executive.

EMPLOYEE IMPACT

Some researchers have theorized that the savings reported from wellness plans may simply come from shifting insurance costs onto less healthy workers. In this scenario, workers who pay higher premiums due to smoking or obesity subsidize their healthier coworkers.

Those financial penalties can hit smokers even harder since they tend to make less money and often have less generous health benefits than non-smokers.

The American Cancer Society recommends employers focus on smoke-free workplaces and comprehensive quit-smoking programs, rather than penalizing smokers with fees or exclusionary hiring practices.

“It’s helpful for a person who smokes to be in a workplace where they will receive support,” said Cliff Douglas, a vice president with the society. “If they’re not hired that could be a real missed opportunity.”

More in Operations
Fired Terminated Istock
CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur
The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was 'blown out of proportion' and 'ruined my life.'
Feb 7th, 2020
I Stock 499658564
Berry Growers Commit to Recyclable Packaging
Berry growers and trade associations have announced an industry-wide goal to use 100 percent recycle-ready packaging by 2025.
Feb 6th, 2020
Recycle Thumb
Baltimore Hasn’t Been Recycling Glass
Despite this, the county is still urging residents to sort glass into recycling bins.
Feb 5th, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he rides a bicycle past Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it.
Businesses Consider China Operations
A look at the status of plants in China that have been idled over virus concerns.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens, speaks during the Siemens Annual Shareholder&apos;s meeting in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Orders and earnings at industrial conglomerate Siemens were lower than a year earlier in the October-December period, the company said Wednesday, weighed down by weaker performances in the auto and energy sectors.
Siemens Earnings Dip
It pointed to “sharply lower large volume from large orders.”
Feb 5th, 2020
The Northland Central campus, Buffalo, N.Y.
Furnace Maker Moves to N.Y.
The company shifts the vast majority of its operations more than 2,600 miles to the east.
Feb 5th, 2020
I Stock 1075974966 5e39eea658795
Edible Packaging Finds Specialty Market
The packaging and tableware is made from seaweed, milk proteins or potato starch.
Feb 5th, 2020
Snickers
Take 5 Takes Down Snickers in Record-Setting Effort
Two food giants battle it out for the world's largest chocolate nut bar.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this June 22, 2019 file photo, a shopkeeper weighs California almonds for a customer at a shop in New Delhi, India. Almonds used to have about 170 calories per serving, then researchers said it was really more like 130. A little later, they said the nuts may have even less. The shifting numbers for almonds show how the figures stamped on nutrition labels may not be as precise as they seem.
Changing Calorie Counts Reveal Inexact Science
The shifting numbers for almonds show how the figures printed on nutrition labels may not be as precise as they seem.
Feb 4th, 2020
Sony Playstation Ap
Sony Warns Sales At Risk
The virus spreading through China could deflate its forecast, the company says.
Feb 4th, 2020
Pelicans sit on man made rock revetment on Queen Bess Island in Barataria Bay, La., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The island that provides a crucial nesting ground for pelicans and other seabirds is being restored to nearly its former size after decades of coastal erosion and the devastating blow of an offshore oil spill 10 years ago.
Oil Spill Cash Rebuilds Pelican Island
The Louisiana island provides a crucial nesting ground for pelicans and other seabirds.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020